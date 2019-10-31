Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Twitter bans political ads, Netflix speeds up, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Jess Surbaugh dig into the biggest-trending tech topics of the day, including Twitter’s announcement to ban political ads, a new electric SUV, a speedier Netflix, an invisibility filter that helps you hide from facial recognition, robot puppies, and more.

We’re then hands-on with the new Apple AirPods Pro with Caleb Denison. From call quality, to music, to noise cancelling, the AirPods Pro check all the boxes and are worth the premium price tag, says Denison.

We also speak with Brian Volk-Weiss, founder and chief executive officer of Comedy Dynamics, who discusses the upcoming third season of The Toys That Made Us, due out on Netflix on November 15.

BlizzCon 2019 is approaching, and we dive into the biggest stories leading into the show, including the Hong Kong controversy, the World of Warcraft expansion, and Diablo.

Gina Claxton, general manager of North American consumer and travel market at IBM, discusses how IBM is enabling farmers to track agro-economic and weather data to increase crop yields.

Tim Guilliams, founder and CEO of Healx, then joins us to talk about how the company uses an A.I. platform to pair existing drugs with rare diseases to find potential cures.

Finally, we check in with Erin Keeney and Riley Winn, who take a look at what’s coming to the box office this weekend, and what will be worth checking out. This week, we look at The Irishman, Paradise Hills, and Midway.

