Digital Trends Live: Blizzard apologizes, TikTok’s smartphone, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discuss the top stories in tech, including Blizzard’s apology, TikTok’s smartphone plans, Instagram-caused yoga injuries, MIT’s robot cubes, drones controlled by smart gloves that could be used to explore Mars, and more.

DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan is in our New York studios to talk with Dan Rosensweig, chief executive officer of Chegg and host of Crackle’s Going From Broke, a series about helping millennials climb out of debt.

We then dive into some mobile tech news as we look at Google Maps’ new incognito mode, the Samsung Galaxy 11’s camera rumors, and why it might be time to reconsider the Pixel 4.

Jason Kintzler, founder and CEO of Lifekey, joins the program to talk about the future of wearables, and keeping medical and personal info with you at all times around your wrist.

Nibler then talks with Jason Yim, CEO of Trigger, about the future of 5G, and how the company is pushing AR into the mainstream.

Finally, we talk about the global internet, and Russia’s new law that will allow it to disconnect its internet from the rest of the world.

