Digital Trends Live: Stadia overheats, Tesla’s Cybertruck, SpaceX Starship

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner break down the biggest trending stories in tech, including Stadia causing overheating, Google clarifies election ad restrictions, Tesla’s Cybertruck, SpaceX’s Starship blows its lid, humans in suspended animation, and more.

DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison joins the show to talk about the ultimate gaming set up with the Samsung Q90R 4K UHD TV.

Then it’s time for our weekly Reel News segment, where Erin Keeney and Riley Winn discuss what’s opening at the box office this weekend, and what’s worth your money. This week we take a look at A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Knives Out, and Queen and Slim.

As we get closer to the reality of 5G, we take a look at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Mobile Platform, which enables best-in-class 5G speeds across a vast coverage area, including internationally.

Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic, discusses their new streaming platform from First Look Media that has more than 300 hours of content.

Finally, we speak with Sophia Hutchins, founder and CEO of Lumasol, a health technology company aimed at bringing sustainable health products to market.

