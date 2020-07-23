On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech of the day, including the latest on the big Twitter hack, Congressional antitrust hearings, Facebook Messenger Rooms, the Cybertruck’s destination, Plex’s addition of 80 livestreaming TV channels, China’s mission to Mars, and more.
Nibler then speaks with actor Jeremy Allen White, who appeared in Shameless, about his new thriller The Rental, which follows two couples to a beach rental where their vacation takes a turn for the worse.
We then check in with what’s new in movies and streaming, as we take a look at what’s happening with Tenet, Bill & Ted Face the Music on VOD, and Comic-Con.
Editors' Recommendations
- Facebook feels the pressure, Spotify Duo tier, and more | Digital Trends Live
- Disney cuts Facebook ads, Samsung Unpacked, and more |Digital Trends Live
- Starbucks pulls social media advertising and more | Digital Trends Live
- Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile’s nationwide outage, Rosie Okumura, and more
- U.K. ousts Huawei, Amazon smart cart, Ford Bronco returns | Digital Trends Live