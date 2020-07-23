  1. Digital Trends Live

Cybertruck goes to Austin, China goes to Mars, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech of the day, including the latest on the big Twitter hack, Congressional antitrust hearings, Facebook Messenger Rooms, the Cybertruck’s destination, Plex’s addition of 80 livestreaming TV channels, China’s mission to Mars, and more.

Jeremy Allen White

Nibler then speaks with actor Jeremy Allen White, who appeared in Shameless, about his new thriller The Rental, which follows two couples to a beach rental where their vacation takes a turn for the worse.

We then check in with what’s new in movies and streaming, as we take a look at what’s happening with Tenet, Bill & Ted Face the Music on VOD, and Comic-Con.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter vs. QAnon, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 425 galaxy z flip combo kv 2p rgb 200106

WitchTok, the online coven of TikTok witches, is mobilizing against racism

WitchTok

Prime Day delayed, Google Meet, Mustang Mach-E, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 424 200720164617 the ford mustang mach e 1400 large 169

Disney cuts Facebook ads, Samsung Unpacked, and more |Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 423 the miz cannonball usa network 1229282 1280x0

Digital Trends Live: Tech diversity, SpaceX success, Android 11 postponed

digital trends live episode 389 bgs fullpage orig

Digital Trends Live: Blackout Tuesday, PlayStation 5 event canceled, and more

PS5 Event on June 4

Digital Trends Live: Twitter bots, Amazon’s June event, Sega’s micro Game Gear

Digital Trends Live: Tim Cook speaks out on racism, Fortnite delayed, and more

Digital Trends Live: Twitter downloads explode, lidar detects Mayan ruins

Work/Life: Addressing issues of racism in the office

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks 5G conspiracies, “synthetic selfies”

digital trends live episode 394 skysports premier league invitational 4971031

Digital Trends Live: IBM ends facial recognition tech, Apple ditches Intel

digital trends live episode 395 playstation 5 event ps5 1

Digital Trends Live: Lyft’s return, AMC’s July reopening, Facebook News expands

episode 396 80

Open For Good: Caramel chicken with potatoes and peppers — all in one pot

Digital Trends Live: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition, PlayStation 5