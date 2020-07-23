On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech of the day, including the latest on the big Twitter hack, Congressional antitrust hearings, Facebook Messenger Rooms, the Cybertruck’s destination, Plex’s addition of 80 livestreaming TV channels, China’s mission to Mars, and more.

Jeremy Allen White

Nibler then speaks with actor Jeremy Allen White, who appeared in Shameless, about his new thriller The Rental, which follows two couples to a beach rental where their vacation takes a turn for the worse.

We then check in with what’s new in movies and streaming, as we take a look at what’s happening with Tenet, Bill & Ted Face the Music on VOD, and Comic-Con.

