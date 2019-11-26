On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn tackle the top trending stories in tech, including Alexa’s ability to manage your medications, a Twitter/Facebook data breach, Ford versus Tesla versus Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Boston Dynamics’ police dog robots, and more.

We then head down to the L.A. Auto Show to talk about what’s new in the automotive world, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Tesla Cybertruck, and other new vehicles.

Leonard Kim, author of Ditch the Act, talks about how “fake it until you make it” doesn’t always work, and how to better engage your audience by being authentic and humble.

There’s no place like a smart home for the holidays, and John Velasco joins us from our New York studios to talk about the newest in smart home tech from companies like Amazon, Ikea, and Adaprox.

The holidays are a time for giving, but where is your donation money going? We speak with Jonathan Beck, founder and chief executive officer of Givelist, which helps you break down the financials and success rates of various nonprofits so you have peace of mind when giving.

Dorian Johannink, co-founder and business director for Sylo, talks about how to take back your social media privacy and control your data through its decentralized communications platform.

Finally, we are joined by DT writer Maya Shwayder, who discusses how worker safety is taking a back seat to delivery speed, and a new report that found that Amazon employee injuries were two times the industry average.

Editors' Recommendations