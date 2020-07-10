  1. Digital Trends Live

Facebook crashes, Ninja leaves TikTok, robot chemists | Digital Trends Live

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top tech stories of the day, including widespread crashes of iOS apps reportedly caused by Facebook, Ninja’s departure from TikTok, the new Google Nest speaker, robot chemists, the launch of 57 more Starlink satellites, and more.

Andy Bernstein

Andy Bernstein, hall of fame sports photographer, joins the program to talk about his new “Legends of Sports” podcast, and what it’s like to capture icons on film and on mic.

We then talk about the monthlong advertising boycott of Facebook in July. We explore what ramifications the boycott has for both advertisers and for Facebook.

Huma Abidi

Next up, Huma Abidi, senior director of A.I. software products at Intel, discusses what it’s like to lead the team building Intel’s Xeon A.I.

Finally, we wrap up this week’s biggest tech news in our Tech Briefs segment, where we discuss Samsung’s 5G devices, the consolidation of food-delivery companies, and the”Hamilton Effect” on Disney+.

