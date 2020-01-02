Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: CES 2020 rumors, the Army bans TikTok, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dig into the biggest-trending topics in tech, including CES 2020 rumors, the Army’s ban on TikTok, Chrysler’s concept car, Google A.I.’s ability to spot cancer faster than doctors, Seoul’s efforts to predict crime via A.I. cameras, and more.

Mark Watson

We then take a look at CES through the eyes of influencer Mark Watson, aka Soldier Knows Best, who talks about what he’s most excited to see at this year’s show.

As we ride into the future, we take a look back at the not-so-great tech moments of the past decade as we break down the top internet mistakes of the 2010s.

Rob Thomas

Rob Thomas, general manager of IBM Data and A.I., discusses how A.I. is expected to take a giant leap in interest and adoption in the 2020s.

Karen Chupka

Finally ,we take a look at how CES is put together. Karen Chupka, executive vice president of the Consumer Technology Association, talks about what it takes to orchestrate the largest trade show in the world, which is expected to attract more than 175,000 guests.

Editors' Recommendations

CES 2020: What to expect from the annual tech bonanza

CES 2019 Crowd Hero Shot

The best Amazon Original series available now (January 2020)

best amazon original series the boys

The most subscribed YouTube channels in 2020

PewDiePie

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

most anticipated movies of 2020 a quiet place

Digital Trends Live: Day Three highlights from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit

qualcomm snapdragon summit recap day three screen shot 2019 12 06 at 49 28 pm

Work/Life: How to keep your sanity around the holidays

worklife episode 6 2 holidaybalance

Digital Trends Live: Uber’s assault problems, iPhone location-data leaks, more

Digital Trends Live: $6,000 Mac, portless iPhone, Golden Globe nominations