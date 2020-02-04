Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Caucus app debacle, Google Photos bug, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including the Iowa Caucus election app, a Google Photos bug, Apple offering onsite repairs, Spiderman “stuntronics,” Elon Musk wants to hire you, and more.

We then head to the art world, where we speak with Mattis Curth, co-founder and CEO of Artland, which has partnered with more than 1,000 galleries worldwide to democratize access to their collections.

From art to the heart, we take a look at a new breakthrough in medicine: Nanoparticles that can clear the plaque from your arteries to defend against heart attacks and strokes.

Claudia and Carolina Recchi, co-founders of EdSights, talk about college retention rates, and how their app can use A.I. chatbots to keep students in school.

Nibler speaks with Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), about exploring the benefits of video games, and how they can be for more than just entertainment.

Finally, we take a look at the special effects of several Oscar-nominated movies, including Avengers: Endgame, Lion King, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and more.

