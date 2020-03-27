On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top tech stories of the day, including how digital assistants are helping assess illnesses, fever-detecting drones, Twitch’s Stream Aid 2020, a look back at the week in tech, and more.

Jenny Tolman

With public gatherings canceled, many musicians are finding other ways to engage with their audiences. We welcome country music star Jenny Tolman, who talks about her new YouTube show Jenny’s Quarantine Kitchen.

Ciara Pressler, author and founder of Pregame, joins the program to talk about some tips and tricks for making the best out of video conferencing, and things to keep in mind to make your side of the conversation the best it can be.

Jane Billet

Nibler then speaks with Jane Billet, head of public relations for Star Stable, about the adventures of digital pet ownership, and how they’ve introduced over half a million daily users to horses.

What’s it like to be stuck in a different country during a worldwide lockdown? Digital Trends’ own Dan Ginn talks about his experience currently being quarantined in an Airbnb in Colombia.

Finally we check in with Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, who takes a look back at the biggest stories in tech this week, including the strain of streaming during quarantine, and the ways people are passing the time while stuck at home.

