  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Digital assistants diagnose, Stream Aid 2020, and more

By

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top tech stories of the day, including how digital assistants are helping assess illnesses, fever-detecting drones, Twitch’s Stream Aid 2020, a look back at the week in tech, and more.

Jenny Tolman

With public gatherings canceled, many musicians are finding other ways to engage with their audiences. We welcome country music star Jenny Tolman, who talks about her new YouTube show Jenny’s Quarantine Kitchen.

Ciara Pressler, author and founder of Pregame, joins the program to talk about some tips and tricks for making the best out of video conferencing, and things to keep in mind to make your side of the conversation the best it can be.

Jane Billet

Nibler then speaks with Jane Billet, head of public relations for Star Stable, about the adventures of digital pet ownership, and how they’ve introduced over half a million daily users to horses.

What’s it like to be stuck in a different country during a worldwide lockdown? Digital Trends’ own Dan Ginn talks about his experience currently being quarantined in an Airbnb in Colombia.

Finally we check in with Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, who takes a look back at the biggest stories in tech this week, including the strain of streaming during quarantine, and the ways people are passing the time while stuck at home.

Editors' Recommendations

What is 5G? The next-generation network explained

what is 5g new snapdragon chip with feat

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2020

Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1

Digital Trends Live: Tech vs. coronavirus, hospitals and VR, throttling Netflix

episode 345 gwcoronavirus 1024x658

More Amazon warehouse workers test positive for coronavirus

amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center pulling bin

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 continues, new 14″ MacBook Pro, and more

episode 329 p90385005 highres 1583080290

Digital Trends Live: SXSW shrinks, Twitter’s ‘fleets,’ and more

episode 330 25473758 0 image a 3 1583234943990

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus cancellations, TCL concept phones, and more

Digital Trends Live: Latest on coronavirus, robot submarines, and more

Digital Trends Live: Apple Watch 6 rumor, PlayStation 5 specs, and more

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4a leaks, TikTok’s ‘transparency,’ and more

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus, Ring Video Doorbell 3, Blue Origin peek

episode 335 dims

Reel News: Reviews of “The Hunt,” “Bloodshot,” and “My Spy”

reel news episode 21 reelnews bloodshot

Digital Trends Live: TikTok nears 2 billion, Tesla’s Model Y, SpaceX, and more

episode 336 modely order hero

Work/Life: How to stay productive when working from home

Digital Trends Live: COVID updates, Xbox Series X details, Steam’s record