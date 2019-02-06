Share

On episode 61 of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending topics, from Facebook finally allowing users to delete messages from its Messenger app to AT&T introducing 5Ge on select smartphones. Kim Wetzel, Digital Trends’ home editor, also joined the show to talk about the future of surveillance technology, and we also welcomed two special guests to the show: Chaz Tanase of GoNation and Dan Ferguson of Groove Jones.

Facebook is finally allowing users to delete messages from its Messenger service for up to 10 minutes after the messages has been sent. The long-awaited feature began rolling out on Tuesday and can be used in individual and group chats. However, in this case, unsend doesn’t necessarily mean unseen. It is still possible for people on the receiving end of your messages to see the content if you don’t delete them fast enough.

We also sat down with Tanase, the CEO and co-founder of GoNation, to discuss how the mobile-first platform is allowing users to connect with local businesses. GoNation combines SAAS (software as a service) with social aspects and searchable and sharable data. Tanase found, through his work as a successful club promoter, that a lot of businesses were struggling to get relevant information to their customers without a strong platform. Now, he and his team are focused on bringing businesses and customers together with the tool he built to fill a void in local business discovery.

And last but not least, we were also joined by Ferguson, the executive vice president of interactive digital strategy and a partner at Groove Jones, a company that provides virtual reality and machine learning services to brands. From entertainment to apps and commercials, Groove Jones’ teams are developing immersive experiences through their proprietary technology and the companies they work with. For more information about Groove Jones and the work the company is doing, you can visit their website.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.