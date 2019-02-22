Digital Trends Live: Oscar visual effects, digital distractions, and more

Share

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discussed trending tech headlines including what to expect from Mobile World Congress 2019, privacy concerns regarding Google’s Nest Secure, and a possible electric Apple iVan. Nibler was also joined by Brian Solis, who talked about his book Lifescale: How to live a more creative, productive, and happy life.

Digital Trends’ entertainment writer Rick Marshall also stopped by via video chat to discuss the visual special effects for Oscar-nominated films like Avengers: Infinity War, and DT staff writer Parker Hall came by the Portland studio to talk about the differences between the Galaxy Buds and the Apple AirPods.

Google is in hot water after a recent discovery that its Nest Secure — the tech company’s version of a home security system — includes a microphone that no one knew about. None of the product documentation or packaging ever disclosed the existence of a microphone. Consumers may never have even been made aware of it if not for the announcement that Nest Secure was now compatible with Google Assistant, which isn’t a great look in a world already plagued by constant hacking and security breaches.

Solis’ eighth book focuses on how we can break free from digital distractions like social media and how focusing more can spark creativity and unlock new possibilities in our lives.

Digital Trends’ Marshall also joined the show to talk about special effects from the five films nominated for an Academy Award in the Visual Effects category. From Avengers: Infinity War to Ready Player One and more, visual effects in film have continued to improve dramatically with each passing year.

“The movies we were making just three years ago look almost outdated in comparison to what we are putting out right now,” Marshall said. More information about Hollywood’s use of special effects this year can be found on our Oscar Effects page.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.