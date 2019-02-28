Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook controversy, FTC crackdown, and more

Will Nicol
By

On episode 75 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle hunkered down in the studio, hiding from the apocalyptic snow in Portland and breaking down the tech world’s biggest news stories. First up on the docket this time: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is cracking down on businesses who pay for fake reviews on Amazon. The agency brought a case against Cure Encapsulations; according to the FTC “the defendants paid a website, amazonverifiedreviews.com, to create and post Amazon reviews of their product.” Fake reviews have been a bit of a nuisance recently — there’s a great episode of Reply All about the topic! — so it’s nice to know that the government is taking the issue seriously.

In other news, Facebook is back in the news, and for scandalous reasons. According to a report by TechCrunch, Facebook is planning to roll out a “Fan Subscription” service, which, like Patreon, offers users the ability to pay a subscription to view content from specific people or publications. Facebook’s blueprint is, apparently, to retain 30 percent of the revenue from subscriptions; the company also demands the right to offer free trials (for which content creators would not be compensated) and even offer the rights to creators’ content.

Later in the show, DT Senior Editor Les Shu sat down to chat with Steve Koepp, founder of the From Day One conference, which focuses on the ways companies can serve society. Koepp has a lengthy career in journalism, having worked for both Fortune and Time. The conference hopes it can help companies “build well-grounded values into their business — diversity, responsibility, transparency — and stick with them in an economy driven by disruption.”

Finally, Greg and Drew talked to Michelle Masek, head of marketing for Apeel Sciences, a company which is striving to help fruits and vegetables last longer. Their process slows down “how fast water is getting out,” and “how fast oxygen is getting in,” according to Masek, and it’s a fascinating topic given the staggering amount of produce that people waste each year.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
kitchenaid cook processor ces 2019 termperature
Digital Trends Live

TEST

  dsfsadfas
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day two 2
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Highlights from day 2 of CES 2019 outline future of tech

In our second day of coverage for the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, Greg Nibler and Maude Garrett welcomed guests from industry leaders like Verizon, Intel, and Microsoft and we went out on the floor to discover new tech.
Posted By Brie Barbee
ces day three 3 dt live
Digital Trends Live

On the last day of CES, Digital Trends Live hands out awards and more

On the third and final day of CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas, the Digital Trends Live team interviewed guests, dissected all the trends on display at the show, and gave awards to the very best tech.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 49 dt live 1 17
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: New Motorola flip phone, ads in space, smart umbrella

On this episode of Digital Trends Live we discussed trending headlines like foldable smartphones and advertising in space. We also sat down with Caleb Denison and Ronan Glon to talk about the world of tech post CES 2019.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 1 16 19 2 poster for 5990173630001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Netflix price hike, Starsona’s celeb connections, and more

On episode 48 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler, Adrien Warner, and Drew Prindle explored the tech news of the day, including Netflix’s controversial price hike, and an interview with Digital Domain’s Darren Hendler.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 50 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: The dark age of streaming, booze delivery, and more

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, DT's daily morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney explored the biggest news from the tech world. On this week's episode: A massive data breach, the dark age of streaming, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live 1 22 19 2 poster for 5992465685001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Oscar nominations, the future of blockchain, and more

From Oscar nominations, to the latest Spotify and Uber features, there was a lot to discuss on this episode of Digital Trends Live. Journalist Rachel Wolfson also joined the show to talk about the future of cryptocurrency.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 52 dt live 1 23
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Double-folding phones, the best gaming laptops, and more

AirPod rumors and the latest news about foldable phones highlight Wednesday's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also sat down with Calvin Iverson to talk about how to travel on a budget and how millennials are changing the travel industry.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 53 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon Scout, Soraya Darabi, and Joey Ricard

On episode 53 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discussed the latest in tech news, including Amazon's new delivery drone, CRISPR babies, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live 1 25 19 2 poster for 5993911658001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook, flying taxis, and Tesla police car

On episode 54 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison discussed Facebook's plan to integrate Instagram, Boeing's experimental flying taxi, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 58 dt lvie
Digital Trends Live

DT Live: Super Bowl hangover, crypto disaster, and an electric plane

On episode 58 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle examined the tech news of the day, including the 2019 Super Bowl commercials, Chip Yates' incredible electric plane, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 61 dt live 2 6 19
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook Messenger change, GoNation, and more

From new Facebook Messenger features to 5Ge coming to select smartphones, we discussed the latest in tech news on this episode of Digital Trends Live. We also welcomed Chaz Tanase of GoNation and Dan Ferguson of Groove Jones to the show.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 65 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Apple versus news industry, Alexa Skills, and the OGarden

On Episode 65 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen broke down the biggest new stories from the world of tech, including Apple's feud with news publishers, the OGarden, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
vizio on dt live poster for 6002288943001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon HQ, Guy Kawasaki, and when to buy a streaming stick

On Thursday's episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines like the latest news surrounding Amazon's new HQ plans to the Mars rover Opportunity. We also sat down with author and entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki to talk about his…
Posted By Brie Barbee