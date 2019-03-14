Digital Trends Live: The internet’s birthday, Verizon’s 5G pricing, and more

Share

On episode 85 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison broke down the biggest news stories from the world of tech, and talked to some interesting figures. On the docket today: The World Wide Web is officially 30 years old, and many internet pioneers are reflecting on how the Web has changed the world, for good and ill. Also, the Wall Street Journal reports that Verizon’s 5G plan will cost an extra $10 a month, and Nissan is trying to build augmented reality into windshields.

Later in the show, Greg spoke to Matt Teske, founder of Chargeway, a company that wants to make it easy for electric vehicle owners to learn where and how they can charge their cars.

Finally, Pavi Dinamani checked in from SXSW, where she sat down to talk with Alex Williamson, chief brand officer of the dating app Bumble, about the company’s latest innovations.