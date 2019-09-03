Score this 2018 11-inch iPad Pro at a steal price of $800 from Amazon

Shopping for a new tablet can be overwhelming, especially with the myriad of options available on the market. But if you are looking for something that can deliver in terms of productivity and performance, the latest iPad Pro is tough to beat. Amazon has the 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB variant on sale right now, slashing its price from $949 to $800. You can also score an additional $50 discount when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the sale price further to $750.

A versatile powerhouse built for professionals, the latest-generation iPad Pro attempts to cater to a variety of needs. There’s a lot you can do with the tablet alone, but using it with accessories (sold separately) further expands its functionality. Pairing it with the Smart Keyboard transforms it into a slim laptop, which is a convenient setup for when you have to do extensive typing. It also works with the Apple Pencil, making it a digital canvas for your sketches and other artwork.

BUY NOW

This workhorse is powered by the A12X Bionic processor, a chipset that’s a notch higher than the A12 found in the iPhone XS and XR. From running the latest games to operating intensive tasks like editing in Photoshop, the tablet can handle it all with zero hiccups. Apple also made various comparisons to the Xbox One, claiming that this tablet can deliver better graphics than the console. It’s safe to say that you won’t run into any performance issues when using the newest iPad Pro.

Complementing its buttery-smooth performance is a fantastic screen. The tablet’s display uses a Liquid Retina LCD technology combined with a 2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution, an excellent combo that enables sharp, vibrant, and rich picture quality for any content. It also sports a ProMotion technology with a refresh rate of 120Hz, allowing for fluid scrolling and more responsive tablet experience.

With extreme versatility, snappy processing features, and a whole bunch of other outstanding specs, there’s no denying that the latest iPad Pro is the best tablet out there. It’s excellent for creative work, productivity, and multimedia consumption, which makes it very close to replacing a laptop. Score the 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB variant today on Amazon for a discounted price of $800.

Looking for more savings? Browse through our curated deals page for awesome discounts on iPhones, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and other Apple products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations