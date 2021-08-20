16-inch MacBook Pro just got a MASSIVE price cut at Amazon

There’s something from today’s laptop deals for everyone, including Chromebook deals for those who want a basic machine that’s very affordable. However, if you’re on the hunt for the opposite — a powerful laptop that won’t have trouble keeping up with your demands — you should check out MacBooks deals. Amazon, a reliable source of discounts for Apple’s laptops, is currently selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro at $499 off, bringing its price down to $2,300 from its original price of $2,799.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, released in 2019, remains a very capable device two years later with the 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, and 16GB of RAM. Combined with its 16-inch Retina display and the six-speaker sound system, the MacBook Pro may serve as a reliable workstation for users such as students in the creative arts and professionals who are already working in the industry. With 1TB of storage, you have ample space for the software that you need and the projects that you’re working on.

Apple redesigned the thermal architecture of the 16-inch MacBook Pro to include larger impellers and improve the fan blades, for optimized airflow and more effective cooling. Meanwhile, the laptop’s Magic Keyboard offers a responsive and comfortable typing experience, the Touch ID provides quick but effective authentication, and the Touch Bar enables easy access to shortcuts for the apps that you use.

If you’ve always wanted to buy a MacBook, today might be the day that you push through with a purchase because of Amazon’s offer for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s on sale for $2,300, after a $499 discount to its original price of $2,799. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear, so if you want to take advantage of it, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

