  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

16-inch MacBook Pro just got a MASSIVE price cut at Amazon

By
The 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the cover opened and the screen showing an image of an island.

There’s something from today’s laptop deals for everyone, including Chromebook deals for those who want a basic machine that’s very affordable. However, if you’re on the hunt for the opposite — a powerful laptop that won’t have trouble keeping up with your demands — you should check out MacBooks deals. Amazon, a reliable source of discounts for Apple’s laptops, is currently selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro at $499 off, bringing its price down to $2,300 from its original price of $2,799.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, released in 2019, remains a very capable device two years later with the 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, and 16GB of RAM. Combined with its 16-inch Retina display and the six-speaker sound system, the MacBook Pro may serve as a reliable workstation for users such as students in the creative arts and professionals who are already working in the industry. With 1TB of storage, you have ample space for the software that you need and the projects that you’re working on.

Apple redesigned the thermal architecture of the 16-inch MacBook Pro to include larger impellers and improve the fan blades, for optimized airflow and more effective cooling. Meanwhile, the laptop’s Magic Keyboard offers a responsive and comfortable typing experience, the Touch ID provides quick but effective authentication, and the Touch Bar enables easy access to shortcuts for the apps that you use.

If you’ve always wanted to buy a MacBook, today might be the day that you push through with a purchase because of Amazon’s offer for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s on sale for $2,300, after a $499 discount to its original price of $2,799. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear, so if you want to take advantage of it, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More MacBook deals

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a steal with Amazon’s discount, but if you want to search for other offers involving other MacBook models, check out what other retailers are offering. We’ve gathered some of the best MacBook deals that you can shop right now, so you don’t have to go to their websites one by one.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Late 2020 Model)

$899 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
Free AirPods

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing

Exclusive discounts for students & teachers
Students and teachers with a valid .edu email address can enjoy exclusive pricing on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store.
Buy at Apple

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch w/Touch Bar (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,100 $1,299
Packing the latest M1 CPU, this 13-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly capable machine that will handle your work and daily needs for years to come.
Buy at Amazon

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch display, Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage)

$2,300 $2,799
If your work has an emphasis on graphics (like game developing or film-making) then you can't go wrong with this 16-inch MacBook Pro. It features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics for quicker rendering.
Buy at Amazon

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,700 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor.
Buy at Amazon
Discount at checkout

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 10th gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,799
Score one of the latest and greatest 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops with a Touch Bar and great modern hardware for a nice discount. With specs like these, this MacBook will last you for years to come.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch Elon Musk unveil Tesla’s advanced humanoid robot

Tesla's humanoid robot.

Amazon is planning to open its largest retail stores to date

amazon reportedly eyeing silicon valley self driving startup france us economy retail internet company logo

Best cheap Best Buy laptop deals for August 2021

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

LG runs a successful 6G THz outdoor transmission test

lg successful 6g transmission test demo 03

This luxury capsule is competing for space tourism customers

you can now buy tickets for this amazing balloon flight space perspective ride

Google discontinues Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G after Pixel 5a launch

Google Pixel 5

Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop

Features of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet.

The Deployable Key Mouse may be Apple’s craziest MacBook idea yet

3 imac features apples m2 macbook air keyboard leak jon prosser

The best fantasy movies on Hulu

Kirsten Dunst in Melancholia.

Best cheap grill deals for August 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for August 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix

Duck Butter on Netflix.

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for August 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized