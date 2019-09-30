The 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro gets up to $300 discount on Walmart

If you are on the hunt for iPad Pro deals, check out Walmart’s offer for the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro. The retail giant lets you take home one of the best tablets in recent years for up to $300 less. Catch this incredible iPad Pro sale to save on a brand-new tablet that is compatible with the new iPadOS.

Previously $999, the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet with 512GB of storage is down to $699 on Walmart today. That is a huge 30% price cut on a premium Apple tablet. You can even pick the smaller 64GB or 256GB variants and still save $50 or $170, respectively. Hurry and place your order while this deal is live.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro remains to be an excellent upgrade from the Apple iPad. It still offers a better display and more power than the 10.2-inch model that was recently released. This last-gen Apple iPad Pro can even handle intensive tasks such as video and photo editing, making it a great option as a portable workstation.

And with the arrival of the iPadOS, the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro is one step closer to replacing your laptop. This update improves how the iPad can integrate into your workflow. Read our iPadOS posts to learn everything you need to know about the new operating system and how it can help you maximize your iPad Pro.

Aside from its compatibility with the iPadOS, there are other factors that make the last-gen Apple iPad Pro worth the investment. Its quick, lag-free performance and gorgeous display are still respectable in today’s market. And just like most Apple products, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a durable build. You can also expect this premium tablet to receive support from Apple for longer than most competitor brands.

If you want a pro-level tablet at prices that will not break the bank, you can never go wrong with the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro. Order yours from Walmart today to save up to $300 on this former holder of the best tablet title. Hurry and act now before these iPad Pro deals run out.

