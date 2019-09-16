The latest Apple iPad Air gets a $30 discount on Amazon

If you are looking for an affordable alternative to the best tablet available, you need only look at the Apple iPad Air. It offers a big-screen experience similar to the iPad Pro at a more reasonable price. You can even save $30 on this premium tablet when you order from Amazon today. Grab this iPad deal to save on one of our recommended tech items.

Usually $499, the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi tablet with 64GB storage is down to $469 today. You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and order now while the deal is live.

Enjoy your favorite entertainment content on the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air. Its LCD screen has a 2,224 x 1,668 resolution that looks crisp when viewed at a normal distance. The display also shows more colors, and the tone of the screen adjusts depending on the lighting conditions for an improved viewing experience.

At only 1 pound, the third-generation Apple iPad Air is ultralight. But do not be fooled by its weight. Insideis the A12 Bionic processor that is powerful enough to handle most tasks you throw at a tablet. Only the iPad Pro bested the iPad Air in terms of performance when we tested it after its release. The iPad Air is great at multitasking, transitioning through several apps, and playing intensive games like Civilization VI without a hitch.

And if you need to get some light work done, you can use the Apple iPad Air as a portable workstation. You can pair it with the Apple Smart Keyboard or any third-party Bluetooth keyboard for a more efficient word processing experience. The Apple iPad Air also works with the Apple Pencil, allowing you to easily take notes and draw directly on the 10.5-inch touchscreen.

Pay only $469 instead of the usual $499 when you order the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi tablet with 64GB storage on Amazon today. Hurry and order now to enjoy this rare $30 Apple iPad discount.

