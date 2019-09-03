Walmart slashes a huge 40% off this 43-inch Sony Bravia 4K Android TV

If you’re looking for a smaller 4K TV with splendid picture quality, maybe as a personal TV for private gaming or an entertainment set that’ll fit perfectly in your room, then the Sony X800E is a solid option. Today is your chance to get one at a more affordable price as Walmart slashed 40% discount on the 43-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV. You can get it now for only $475 instead of $798, and save as much as $323. This deal is a sure steal, so order now before it’s gone.

The Sony XBR43X800E 4K HDR TV is an excellent choice for gaming. It is manufactured by the same company that also developed the PlayStation 4 Pro, so it’s not surprising that they’ll complement each other well. Since the PS4 Pro is 4K HDR-enabled, the X800E TV will optimize this feature and deliver more vibrant colors and lifelike details with its HDR support capability.

You will enjoy playing all your favorite 4K HDR video games with the Sony X800E, thanks to its Motionflow XR technology that keeps the movement smooth. It enables fast-moving sequences to be seen with accurate motion clarity at 60Hz refresh rate, so you’ll appreciate all the action-packed scenes more than ever.

When it comes to content upscaling, Sony’s X1 4K HDR processor is one of the most powerful we’ve seen so far. It can convert regular HD and Full HD content into a stunning HDR quality in an instant. The Dynamic Contrast Enhancer delivers more life, energy, and texture in each scene, to give you a better viewing experience. In terms of sound strength, this Sony TV packs a ClearAudio+ feature that fine-tunes the TV audio system for a more surround sound and immersive cinema-like atmosphere.

The Sony XBR43X800E 4K TV also comes with loads of special features. This Android TV has Chromecast built-in for casting your screen from smartphones or laptops straight to the big screen. It is compatible with Google Home for that handsfree control, and you can command your Smart TV using your voice as it also supports Amazon Alexa.

Enjoy all the entertainment you desire and take this 43-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV to your room. From its original price of $798, you can get this now for only $475 as Walmart cuts a huge $323 (40%) off its price.

