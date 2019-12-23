This enormous 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is just $478 for Christmas

Who said buying a new television had to be expensive? Just look at the 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV. It’s on sale right now at Walmart for just $478 — down $320 from the usual $798. Best of all, the retailer is offering it through its flexible 12-month financing scheme, which can see it at the center of your home entertainment setup for as little as $47 per month.
Aimed at the average viewer looking for a portal into the wonderful world of streaming, the 65-inch Samsung NU6900 has everything you need to watch the latest must-see show on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or a host of other on-demand services, right out of the box. That’s right — you can fire up The Witcher without having to hook up a set-top box or streaming stick.
Being a 4K TV, it’s armed with all the core features one would expect, including a UHD Engine for transforming both HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, ensuring everything that comes onto the screen is shown in the best light possible. It’s also decked out with HDR10+, which can be called upon to draw even more detail from the scene at hand.
To put this deal into context, Walmart has the 60-inch Vizio E-Series for $430 — a 4K TV that’s unable to match the Samsung NU6900 in terms of both picture quality and reliability (it’s not uncommon for Samsung owners to hold on to their TVs for a half-decade or more). Not to mention, you’re also getting an extra five inches of valuable real estate with the Samsung.
Still not sure? Here’s what one customer had to say:
I got this TV as an upgrade from having a Vizio. This is my very first 4K TV and let me tell you… I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. I love this TV! The picture is great and so is the sound.
But with a 65-inch screen, the Samsung NU6900 won’t be able to fit through everyone’s door, let alone on the wall. If you’re in the market for something a little smaller, there are several other 4K TVs deals available now, spanning everything from a 49-inch Samsung NU6900 to a 55-inch LG C9 OLED. The highlight? A 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $330, down $120.
