You won’t believe how cheap this iPad is at Staples

While tablet deals aren’t rare, you shouldn’t let iPad deals expire without taking advantage of the discounts for Apple’s tablets, especially if the offers involve the latest versions of the mobile devices. If you’ve been planning to buy an iPad, you’re in luck because Staples is offering the 32GB, Wi-Fi model of the 8th-generation iPad at $30 off, bringing its price down to a more affordable $299 from its original price of $329.

The 8th-generation iPad is Digital Trends’ choice for the best value tablet among the best tablets of 2021. The device features a 10.2-inch Retina display that’s colorful and clear, so you can fully enjoy watching videos, playing games, and surfing the internet. The tablet runs smoothly when launching apps and switching between them thanks to Apple’s A12 Bionic processor and 3GB of RAM, while its battery life is fantastic, potentially lasting for several days with normal usage before needing a recharge.

When comparing the 8th-generation iPad and 5th-generation iPad Mini, and the 8th-generation iPad and 4th-generation iPad Air, the thing that stands out with Apple’s base model is its lower price while still providing a solid tablet experience. With Apple soon launching iPadOS 15, the new operating system will further enhance the capabilities of the 8th-generation iPad. Upgrades that you can look forward to include improvements to multitasking, the new Quick Notes feature, and Universal Control for navigating Macs and iPads side-by-side with the same cursor, among many others.

If you want to own an Apple tablet but you’re on a tight budget, the 8th-generation iPad will do wonders for you. Staples is making the device even more affordable with a $30 discount to its 32GB, Wi-Fi model, lowering the tablet’s price to $299 from its original price of $329. It’s unclear when the offer will end though, so if you want to acquire the 8th-generation iPad for a lower price than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button.

More iPad deals

Staples isn’t the only retailer offering discounts on iPads, and the 8th-generation iPad isn’t the only model that’s on sale. To help you find the iPad that’s perfect for you, we’ve gathered some of the best iPad deals that you can take advantage of right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations