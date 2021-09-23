  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

ICYMI: The new iPad 10.2 is already discounted at Amazon

By
2021 Apple iPad 10.2 on a white background.

Shoppers looking for tablet deals will likely have an eye on iPad deals, as Apple’s tablets are always among the most popular devices during sales. In fact, the latest model of the 10.2-inch iPad won’t be released until tomorrow, but it’s already part of Amazon’s Apple deals with a $30 discount, bringing the price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 9th-generation iPad down to just $299 from its original price of $329.

The 9th-generation iPad, which Apple unveiled at its California Streaming event last week, is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which promises improved CPU and graphics performance compared to its predecessor when multitasking between apps and playing games, for example. The tablet also comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology that automatically adjusts the brightness depending on your surroundings.

The latest iPad will come pre-installed with iPadOS 15, which adds an easier-to-use multitasking menu, the Quick Notes app that you can call from anywhere to write anything, and the option to run iPhone-only apps in landscape mode, among other improvements. To maximize the iPad and its apps, Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be more than enough time for you to find a wall outlet to plug in the tablet.

If you’ve always wanted to buy an iPad, or if you’re planning to upgrade from your current model, you should go for the latest model. The official release date of the new 10.2-inch iPad is tomorrow, but the Wi-Fi, 64GB version is already discounted on Amazon with a price of $299, down $30 from its original price of $329. It’s unclear how long this offer will last, and whether it will still be available upon the tablet’s launch, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the 9th-generation iPad, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More iPad deals

It’s tough to beat an offer for the latest version of the 10.2-inch iPad when the tablet hasn’t even been released yet. However, if you want something cheaper and wouldn’t mind buying an older model, or if you want an iPad from a different line, you should check out some of the best iPad deals from across different retailers, which we’ve rounded up here so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$650 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen)

$639 $680
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, 4th Generation)

$630 $729
2020 Apple iPad Air has an amazing 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with P3 wide color and true tone, an A14 bionic chip with neural motor, and Touch ID for secure authentication/ more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap grill deals for September 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for September 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Black Friday Deals 2021: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Forget developers, Steve Ballmer’s new passion is toilets

steve ballmer shows us hes still crazy after all these years

Airbus’s latest flying taxi is one you might want to hail

check out airbuss new flying taxi designed for urban travel cityairbus nextgen

Samsung and Thom Browne give you a reason to spend more on a Galaxy Watch 4

Close-up of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition's custom watch face.

How to try YouTube’s new video download feature for desktop

snapchat adds group video chats youtube headquarters rec

The best tech inventions developed by Latinos

Costa Rican astronaut and physicist Franklin Chang explains the evolution of his plasma engine project, which would allow future missions to Mars, at his company Ad Astra Rocket

Why ray tracing remains the greatest edge PC gaming has over consoles

The new Microsoft Surface Go is out, so Amazon discounted the original by $250

microsoft surface go 2 laptop 3 pro 7 deals best buy summer sale 2020 06 1500x1001

Midnight Mass review: Haunting series’ follow-up is a holy terror

Hamish Linklater as Father Paul in Midnight Mass.

Sable has the best sound design you’ll hear in a game this year

Sable drives across the desert in a glider.

Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 8 today, so the Surface Pro 7 is super cheap

A close-up of someone using the Microsoft Surface pro 7 in tablet mode.