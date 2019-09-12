Chrome OS is an operating system produced by Google and designed mainly for internet browsing and web application functions. This particular software powers up the Chromebooks to use Google apps and store data online, which lessens the need for larger hard drives. If you’re looking for a new laptop that you can bring to your school, we’ve discovered amazing deals on these Acer Chromebooks as Amazon reduced its prices by up to 30% or as much as $120.

These portable Acer Chromebooks will accommodate most of your school project needs, and you can use it almost anywhere you want. Discounted Acer laptops include the Chromebook R 11 with 27% off, and the Chromebook 15 P39B has 30% off. You can check them out here to know more about these items.

Acer Chromebook R 11 – $205

Currently at its lowest price ever, this is a great time to snatch this 2-in-1 convertible Acer Chromebook R 11. It flaunts a 360-degree turning mechanism that enables you to modify it based on your own style. By using the keyboard, you can arrange it in Laptop mode and boost your productivity, or you can change it to Tablet mode instead when you are playing games and surfing the internet.

The Acer Chromebook R 11 is rolling on an Intel Core N3060 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is not that huge compared to traditional laptops, but it has an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that your data are saved up online. It also exhibits a smaller 11.6-inch HD screen display, that features a 10-point multitouch capacity and a Wide View Angle focus for better interplay. You can get this now for an Amazon record low price of only $205 instead of $281, and save as much as $76.

Acer Chromebook 15 P39B – $280

If you’re eyeing a larger display, then the Acer Chromebook 15 P39B with its 15.6-inch full HD screen is an excellent choice. It is fueled by an Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz quad-core processor with Intel Burst Technology of up to 2.5GHz for a swift wireless rate. You’ll enjoy video calls with your friends and family thanks to its Wide-Angle Webcam, which features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for improved and more detailed pictures.

Inside this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB of RAM with 32GB of space and it runs on Windows 10 OS. You can access Microsoft Office files via Google Docs and Sheets as Google apps come standard on each Chromebook. While it originally costs $400, Amazon cuts $120 off its price so you can snatch it today for only $280. Order yours now and take advantage of this exciting deal.

