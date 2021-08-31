Digital Trends has you covered from every angle when it comes to back-to-school specials, for everything from laptops to home theater; just check out the items in these headphone deals. And over at Best Buy, they have some incredible deals on bone conduction headphones, like these AfterShokz Air Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Headphones, which are $20 off, or these AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Headphones, which are $30 off. Give your ears a break and take advantage of these low prices on headphones, today!

AfterShokz Air Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Headphones –$100, was $120

A little different than your average headphones, bone-conduction open-ear headphones bypass your ear canal by using vibrating pads to buzz music through your skull, freeing your ears from annoying rubber and plastic intrusion, and allowing you to take in more of the sonic world around you (and as a bonus, stay alert and safe). These ones have a built-in microphone, so that all your calls can take place with total accuracy and no interference. And they’re fantastic for music and listening to home theater — especially because you can keep the audio steady no matter what you’re doing. These always stay in place and their IP67 rating means they’re dirt-proof and submersible in water up to one meter for 30 minutes. At the same time, they’re stacked with the Bluetooth 5.0 interface, which means simple wireless pairing with Bluetooth-enabled devices. On top of this, there are EQ presets to reduce vibration and augment bass. And then there’s PremiumPitch+ for the ultimate audio experience and LeakSlayer to prevent natural sound leakage. An altogether great listening experience not matter what the circumstance.

AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Headphones — $130, was $160

Like their less expensive cousins above, these AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Headphones leave your ears free and clear. Lightweight, comfortable, and wireless, but with a sport belt, you can use them to stay hands-free while you run, bike, or work out. They’re IP67 water- and sweat-proof, so you don’t have to worry about moisture damaging them. These are ideal workout headphones for those of us who don’t like to forgo sound quality. They’re equipped with tons of features, too, like a multifunction button on the side that can play, pause, and skip tracks, offering the utmost in convenience. The battery will last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and they come with earplugs, if you want a more concentrated audio experience. The way these wrap around your head ensures that they’re stable as can be, no matter what your movements.

