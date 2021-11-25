Black Friday deals are arriving thick and fast, and one that’s sure to be a hit is this AirPods 3 Black Friday deal. Right now Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods 3 for $155, down from $180, saving you $25. Apple AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds out there, but they are typically pricey. So Black Friday is a great time to pick up a pair of buds at a discounted price. With offers from many of the top retailers available on everything from headphones to laptops to TVs, you’ll want to check out the full roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far to save you some cash on your holiday shopping.

Today’s best AirPods 3 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Great sound quality

Wireless charging

Water resistant, great for sports

Plentiful battery life

With the opportunity to save $25 on AirPods 3, this is a great time to pick up these earbuds. In our AirPods 3 review, we praised their exceptional sound quality, comfortable size which hits the mid-point between the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro, some great passive noise cancelling, and competent ability to handle making and receiving calls. A comfortable six-hour battery life with up to 30 hours of battery life using the charging case rounds out the package.

That makes this one of the Black Friday AirPods deals you’ll want to check out, given that these buds strike a great balance between high-quality sound and the features you want, while still coming in at an affordable price. If you’re willing to spend a little more you might want to check out the AirPods Pro Black Friday deals available, or for other options see the Black Friday earbuds deals.

AirPods 3 normally cost $180, but you can pick them up now for $155 and save yourself $25 on this popular, reliable, easy-to-use pair of earbuds from the ever-popular Apple brand. This is the lowest price the AirPods 3 have ever been at Amazon, so snap up this offer now.

Should you shop this AirPods 3 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

If you’re interested in picking up a pair of AirPods 3, you might be wondering if you should buy now or wait for Cyber Monday. We’ve found that Cyber Monday deals tend to be a rehash of the same deals available on Black Friday, but some deals end early, and some products sell out fast. So we’d recommend shopping now to pick up your AirPods so you aren’t disappointed — and you can always cancel your order or return the item if you do find a cheaper deal later.

