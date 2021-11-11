Quick — AirPods are ONLY $89 at Walmart for Black Friday

The Walmart Black Friday deals are well underway, including an offer that sees the Apple AirPods on sale for just $89. A massive saving of $30, there’s never been a better time to snap up these stylish and practical earphones from Apple. With the price so low, you’ll need to be fast though. It’s highly likely that stock is very limited and you won’t want to miss out on one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals we’ve seen to date.

The Apple AirPods with Charging Case might not be the latest earbuds out there any more but they’re still pretty great, offering many of the features you’d expect from the best earbuds. In the case of these Apple AirPods, you get the power of the Apple H1 headphone chips which means fewer Bluetooth dropouts and some useful features.

That includes up to four hours of battery life with hands-free access to Siri at your disposal at all times. The beauty behind the Apple AirPods is that they tie in exceptionally well with all things Apple. They take mere moments to pair up with all your devices meaning it’s effortless to switch between your iPhone and your MacBook or switch over to your iPad. A wireless charging case gives you up to 24 hours of juice too so you’re almost always good to go here. It’s useful being able to charge them by placing them on a charging pad rather than dig out a cable too. They’re stylish too and have a snug fit in your ear so they always feel good while you wear them.

Normally priced at $119, these Apple AirPods are down to just $89 at Walmart saving you $30 on the usual price. At this price, they’re a near unbeatable offer if you want to own some stylish earphones for less. Be quick though. It’s highly likely that stock will fly out of the warehouse and you really don’t want to miss out.

