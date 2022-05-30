AirPods Memorial Day Deals: Cheapest prices today

AirPods are popular among Memorial Day sales thanks to being such highly sought-after items. The earphones pair up perfectly with all your Apple devices, and there are a few different models of AirPods to choose from. Fortunately, all varieties are on sale in some form, meaning it’s not hard to track down a good AirPods Memorial Day deal. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best offers and explain why they’re worth your money to help you figure out which are the ones for you.

AirPods Memorial Day Sale: Today’s best deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $100, was $159

Why Buy

Cheapest way to own AirPods

Up to 24 hours of battery life with charging case

Simple pairing with Apple devices

Siri support

If you simply need one of the best AirPods deals around, look no further than the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). They’re no longer the newest AirPods out there but they still provide you with all the essentials that any avid Apple owner needs. That includes a comfy fit that takes simply one tap to set up with any Apple device. Able to sense when they’re in your ear, they’ll automatically pause the moment you take them out. You get up to five hours of listening time on one charge, which increases to more than 24 hours once you include the charging case. Simply put, everything about the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) just works well.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $150, was $179

Why Buy

Spatial audio feature

Adaptive EQ

Up to 30 hours of listening time

Sweat and water resistant

Better than their predecessor in many ways, the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are ideal earphones if you don’t need noise cancellation. They offer some great features to ensure that music sounds better. For instance, there’s spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. It works by following how you move your head, placing sound all around you so it feels far more immersive than before. The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) also have adaptive EQ, which means that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear so you get a far more personal experience. Thanks to an all-new contoured design, they slip into your ears better than before too. Battery life is also better with up to six hours of listening time with one charge, while the charging case increases that to up to 30 hours, meaning you won’t need to find a power source that often.

Apple AirPods Pro — $180, was $249

Why Buy

Active noise cancellation

Spatial audio

Adaptive EQ

Choice of silicone tips

One of the highlights of the Apple Memorial Day sale are the Apple AirPods Pro. They offer pretty much everything you could need from earphones. The best feature is the active noise cancellation (ANC), which makes these some of the best wireless earbuds around. Through the feature, you can block outside noise, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in what you’re listening to. A transparency mode means any time you need to return to the world, you can do so by switching over to that mode to take in what’s going on around you. Besides those features, the Apple AirPods Pro also have spatial audio features and adaptive EQ so you get more immersive music that also feels more personal to how you listen. A choice of soft, tapered silicone tips help you find the right fit for your ears too, ensuring these are well-designed for most people.

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

Why Buy

Apple-designed dynamic driver

Active noise cancellation

Spatial audio

Incredibly comfortable

The Apple AirPods Max are a remarkable premium pair of headphones. They offer best in-class ANC, meaning they easily ride high among the best noise-canceling headphones. When you need to switch over to transparency mode to hear something, they do a great job here, too. However, it’s the fantastic sound quality courtesy of an Apple-designed dynamic driver that really stands out. Providing high-fidelity audio, it’s further helped by spatial audio that fully immerses you in the experience. You’ll truly feel like you’re at a concert rather than listening in. Incredibly comfy to wear thanks to a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, the Apple AirPods Max are easy to wear for up to their 20 hours of battery life. These are a truly good investment if you can afford them.

