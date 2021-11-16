We’ve spotted a fantastic AirPods Pro Black Friday deal that’s sure to appeal to everyone looking for the finest in Apple-based earbuds technology. Right now, as part of the best Black Friday deals going on at the moment, you can snag the latest Apple AirPods Pro for just $200 at Amazon saving you $49 on the usual price. One of the best Black Friday AirPods deals going on right now, it’s a great way of getting more for less. We suggest pairing them up with the best of the Black Friday headphone deals going on, too, so you can have the ultimate portable setup.

AirPods Pro Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

The latest Apple AirPods Pro build upon the success of the older model making them some of the best earbuds out there right now thanks to a bevy of fantastic features.

The Apple AirPods Pro are the only AirPods to offer active noise cancellation. The feature means you can block outside noise, allowing you to focus on the music or podcast you’re listening to without any distraction. Alternatively, for those times when you do need to listen in, you can switch over to transparency mode to take in what’s going on around you. Alongside that, the AirPods Pro have adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, giving you a superior listening experience. There’s also spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so the music ‘follows’ you around giving you a more theater-like experience that’s far more encompassing than other earphones.

Other features include three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips to get the right fit for you, and there’s sweat and water resistance, as well. With more than 24 hours of listening time via the charging case, you won’t have to worry about recharging too often either. It’s wireless as well providing you with added convenience.

Normally priced at $249, the latest Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $200 at Amazon right now. A huge discount of 20% off, this is the time to treat yourself to the latest earbuds. You won’t be disappointed by how great they sound. Get in fast while stocks last.

