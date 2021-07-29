  1. Deals
Alienware gaming monitors up to $290 off right now – hurry!

By

After buying an upgrade from gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t go cheap with the accessories, such as your keyboard, mouse, and monitor. You don’t want to miss out on gaming monitor deals in particular because it would be a waste of a powerful computer if your display isn’t be able to show the CPU’s actual output. A gaming PC that’s capable of running the latest games at the highest settings should be matched with a top-of-the-line gaming monitor.

If you’ve already spent most of your budget on your gaming PC, don’t worry as there are deals out there that will allow you to enjoy savings on a new gaming monitor. For example, Dell is offering discounts for a pair of Alienware gaming monitors, either of which may be the missing piece for your gaming setup. The Alienware AW2720HF is $155 off, bringing its price down to $445 from its original price of $600, while the Alienware AW2721D is $290 off, lowering its price to $860 from its original price of $1,150.

Alienware AW2720HF – $445, was $600

Alienware AW2721D – $860, was $1,150

Alienware AW2720HF – $445, was $600

Alienware AW2720HF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

The Alienware AW2720HF features a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for an immersive gaming experience, plus a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time that eliminates blurs and keeps you in total control of your responses during gameplay. The gaming monitor is also compatible with AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-SYNC, for even better graphics for your favorite games.

The Alienware gaming monitor introduces that Legend Industrial Design, which is both bold and minimal so that you’ll be gaming in style. The stand saves space because it slides under your keyboard, and it makes cable management easy as the cables can pass through the stand itself. Additionally, with AlienFX, you can customize the Alienware AW2720HF’s lighting system, to get you in the mood for whatever you’re playing.

The Alienware AW2720HF is already a steal for its original price of $600, so it’s an even better option with Dell’s $155 discount that brings the gaming monitor’s price down to a more affordable $445. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Alienware AW2720HF, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

Alienware AW2721D – $860, was $1,150

The Alienware AW2721D and Alienware AW2720HF are similar in terms of their 27-inch display, 240 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-SYNC. However, the Alienware AW2721D features better 2560 x 1440 resolution, for even more realistic graphics, while the new IPS Nano Color technology enables higher color accuracy and consistency across all viewing angles.

The AlienFX lighting system is also present in the Alienware AW2721D, but it’s easier on the eyes because of its flicker-free screen with ComfortView technology that reduces the blue light emissions that can harm your eyes. You can play for hours without experiencing visual fatigue, maximizing the capabilities of the gaming monitor and your gaming PC.

The Alienware AW2721D is packed with features that gamers will appreciate, and it could be the perfect gaming monitor for you. Dell is currently selling it with a $290 discount, lowering its price to $860 from its original price of $1,150. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Alienware AW2721D, then click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, or else other shoppers may pick up all the stocks.

More gaming monitor deals

Dell’s offers for the Alienware AW2720HF and Alienware AW2721D may be tempting, but there are more discounts from other retailers. If you want to look around, here are some of the best gaming monitors deals that you can shop right now, so you have an idea of what else is out there.

Dell 24" VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$190 $260
This gaming monitor is equipped with a 4ms response time, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology. It also offers seamless switching between dual HDMI ports.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

$330 $400
This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4 ms response time, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for smooth gaming.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$300 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$485 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon
