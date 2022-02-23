This top-of-the-line gaming monitor is $750 off today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

After taking advantage of gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to also buy from gaming monitor deals, because top-notch processing power is nothing without a display that can keep up with it. Dell’s Alienware, one of the most popular gaming brands, is offering gaming monitors like the Alienware AW3821DW, which is available with a $750 discount from Dell that brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,950.

The Alienware AW3821DW features a 37.5-inch, 2300R curved screen, which provides a more immersive experience compared with flat displays, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. The curved display enhances your field of vision, while also reducing distortion and glare, and with WQHD+ resolution, you’ll see all the details with extreme clarity. Like the best computer monitors, it offers smooth gameplay as it supports Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate technology, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a true 1ms gray-to-gray response time, to eliminate screen tearing and motion blur.

To keep yourself comfortable while playing, the Alienware AW3821DW comes with a fully adjustable stand that you can tilt, swivel, and adjust to the position that’s best for you. The curved gaming monitor also comes with Dell’s ComfortView feature, which reduces harmful blue light emissions so that your eyes won’t get strained even after hours of gaming. The Alienware AW3821DW also lets you play in style with the AlienFX system, which offers custom lighting and in-game lighting responsiveness.

Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience on the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor. It’s currently on sale from Dell for $1,200, after a $750 discount to its original price of $1,950. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so you don’t have time to waste if you want to avail yourself of this special offer. Click on that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor.

