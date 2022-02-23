  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This top-of-the-line gaming monitor is $750 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A curved gaming monitor from Alienware with stand.

After taking advantage of gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to also buy from gaming monitor deals, because top-notch processing power is nothing without a display that can keep up with it. Dell’s Alienware, one of the most popular gaming brands, is offering gaming monitors like the Alienware AW3821DW, which is available with a $750 discount from Dell that brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,950.

The Alienware AW3821DW features a 37.5-inch, 2300R curved screen, which provides a more immersive experience compared with flat displays, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. The curved display enhances your field of vision, while also reducing distortion and glare, and with WQHD+ resolution, you’ll see all the details with extreme clarity. Like the best computer monitors, it offers smooth gameplay as it supports Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate technology, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a true 1ms gray-to-gray response time, to eliminate screen tearing and motion blur.

To keep yourself comfortable while playing, the Alienware AW3821DW comes with a fully adjustable stand that you can tilt, swivel, and adjust to the position that’s best for you. The curved gaming monitor also comes with Dell’s ComfortView feature, which reduces harmful blue light emissions so that your eyes won’t get strained even after hours of gaming. The Alienware AW3821DW also lets you play in style with the AlienFX system, which offers custom lighting and in-game lighting responsiveness.

Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience on the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor. It’s currently on sale from Dell for $1,200, after a $750 discount to its original price of $1,950. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so you don’t have time to waste if you want to avail yourself of this special offer. Click on that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor.

More gaming monitor deals

The Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor is a steal for its discounted price on Dell, but it might not be for everyone. If you want to check out other options, you don’t have to go anywhere else because we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming monitor deals that you can shop right now.

Sceptre 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

$150 $230
This gaming monitor comes with anti-flicker technology and a 75Hz refresh rate, for crisp picture and no blurred images. The curved display with a 1800R curvature puts you in the middle of the action. more
Buy at Amazon

HP Omen 27-Inch IPS LED QHD Gaming Monitor

$370 $510
This HP Omen gaming monitor offers Quad HD resolution, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz for top-quality gaming. It's compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync. more
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$566 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows. more
Buy at Amazon
G-Sync and FreeSync Compatible

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Ultrawide QHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor

$1,180 $1,400
It's time to get into the game with this massive49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor produced by Samsung for maximum gaming immersion and experience you will ever experience. more
Buy at Amazon

MSI Optix G272 27-Inch Full HD Gaming Monitor

$175 $259
This MSI Optix gaming monitor offers a 27-inch LCD panel with LED backlight, 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate for a great gaming experience. more
Buy at Walmart

LG Electronics UltraGear 27-Inch 1440p 240Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$355 $380
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for a good 1440p Quad HD gaming monitor. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to resize an image in Photoshop

How to resize an image on Photoshop.

Intel Evo 3 now requires laptops to have better webcams

A man working from home.

Intel claims new 12th-gen laptop chips outclass the M1 Pro

Intel shows off 12th Gen Mobile processors for laptops.

Best Amazon Echo deals for February 2022

How to connect a Surface Pro 8 to a monitor

Surface Pro 8 front view showing display and keyboard.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for February 2022

The best Chromebook cases and covers for 2022

The DOMISO 10.1 Inch Waterproof Laptop Sleeve.

Activision denies report about Call of Duty 2023 delay

Call of Duty character firing a gun at a tank.

Windows 11 SE vs. Chromebook: The differences and more

Surface Laptop SE

What to do if your Samsung tablet is not charging

A closer look at S pen attached to the back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for February 2022

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

Intel is back to dominating AMD in the DIY CPU wars

An Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12600K CPU and its packaging.

HPE seamlessly blends private 5G and Wi-Fi networks

Man using smartphone while standing on balcony overlooking nighttime city skyline.