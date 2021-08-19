  1. Deals
Someone’s getting fired for this insane gaming laptop deal at Dell

Gaming laptop deals don’t have to involve machines that are huge and heavy machines in order to be powerful. More and more gaming companies are adopting sleek, modern aesthetics with thin bodies for their laptops, and one of those companies is Alienware. If you’re interested in getting a fantastic-looking laptop that has the power to play any modern titles, we’ve got one of the best gaming deals on Dell’s website for you. The Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop is available right now for just $1,700, down by $580 from the original price of $2,280.

When we named Dell one of the best laptop brands, it’s due to great devices like the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop. Not only is the device powerful, but it also offers great value for money. It’s equipped with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 6-core processor with a max boost of 5.0GHz, which is more than enough processing power to handle any range of games or computer tasks like running demanding engineering programs. The graphics are powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, a slightly older top-end graphics card that can still play most of today’s games at high settings. To top it off, this device comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory and 512GB of fast solid-state storage. You can also get additional drive space for an extra fee.

To take full advantage of its powerful GPU, it has a 15.6-inch OLED UHD display with fantastic contrast, brightness, and vivid colors. It also features a 1-millisecond response time, so you won’t face any unfortunate input lag when you’re playing an intense video game. This laptop also has plenty of ports for your peripherals. If you’re looking into gaming headset deals or gaming monitor deals, this device has a two-way audio port, as well as HDMI and mini-Display Port support. There’s also a Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C port and a proprietary Alienware Graphics Amplifier port if you want to buy additional graphics power for the laptop.

As a gaming laptop that looks fantastic, can run all the games you want and comes in at a great price point, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop. As a bonus, Dell is offering this amazing deal right now for just $1,700, which is $580 off the original price of $2,280. You better hurry, though, since the availability of this deal is limited! Click “Buy Now” to get to the deal right away.

More gaming laptop deals

If this laptop isn’t exactly for you, but you’re still looking for a gaming laptop, don’t worry! There are plenty of deals on great gaming hardware with various configurations. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on the web for you below.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,164 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,149
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come.
Buy at Newegg

Lenovo Legion 5 (Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,150
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the new RTX-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 can tackle it all with ease.
Buy at Best Buy
