Gaming laptop deals don’t have to involve machines that are huge and heavy machines in order to be powerful. More and more gaming companies are adopting sleek, modern aesthetics with thin bodies for their laptops, and one of those companies is Alienware. If you’re interested in getting a fantastic-looking laptop that has the power to play any modern titles, we’ve got one of the best gaming deals on Dell’s website for you. The Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop is available right now for just $1,700, down by $580 from the original price of $2,280.

When we named Dell one of the best laptop brands, it’s due to great devices like the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop. Not only is the device powerful, but it also offers great value for money. It’s equipped with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 6-core processor with a max boost of 5.0GHz, which is more than enough processing power to handle any range of games or computer tasks like running demanding engineering programs. The graphics are powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, a slightly older top-end graphics card that can still play most of today’s games at high settings. To top it off, this device comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory and 512GB of fast solid-state storage. You can also get additional drive space for an extra fee.

To take full advantage of its powerful GPU, it has a 15.6-inch OLED UHD display with fantastic contrast, brightness, and vivid colors. It also features a 1-millisecond response time, so you won’t face any unfortunate input lag when you’re playing an intense video game. This laptop also has plenty of ports for your peripherals. If you’re looking into gaming headset deals or gaming monitor deals, this device has a two-way audio port, as well as HDMI and mini-Display Port support. There’s also a Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C port and a proprietary Alienware Graphics Amplifier port if you want to buy additional graphics power for the laptop.

As a gaming laptop that looks fantastic, can run all the games you want and comes in at a great price point, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop. As a bonus, Dell is offering this amazing deal right now for just $1,700, which is $580 off the original price of $2,280. You better hurry, though, since the availability of this deal is limited! Click “Buy Now” to get to the deal right away.

