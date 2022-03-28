Have you just dropped a fortune on an expensive gaming PC, only to sit in front of it on an uncomfortable plastic chair? Then we’ve got one of the best gaming chair deals for you. Alienware is a leading name in gaming, and its signature gaming chair is no different. That’s why we wanted to share this fantastic discount on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair that we found on Dell’s website. You can get it today for just $350, which is a $50 discount on the regular price of $400. Keep reading if you want to learn more about this impressive, thoughtfully-designed throne.

One of the most underrated parts of a gaming setup is comfort. If you’re going to sit in one place for long periods, then you should avoid doing it hunched over your PC. That’s where the best gaming chairs like the Alienware S5000 come in. It’s constructed specifically to provide gamers the most comfort and support possible so they’re able to better focus on the gaming experience. Like every great chair, it starts with ergonomics. The S5000 comes with memory foam neck and lumbar supports, which give you perfect padding for every position. You also get an adjustable backrest with a level of tilt that you can lock into four different positions.

Whether you’re short or tall, you’ll also appreciate the adjustable seat height to properly sit up. There are also armrests that you can adjust in four different directions, allowing you to fine-tune them based on your position relative to the desk. The Alienware S5000 is built to last, with durable construction and materials that can take being sat on for years. The UPHR foam on the seat has exceptional density, ensuring that it retains its form for an extensive period. The entire thing is constructed with a steel frame with a 10-year warranty, guaranteeing you stability throughout your gaming sessions. The materials themselves are very breathable and built to limit odor.

If you’re in the market for an excellent gaming chair, then this is the deal to get. You can pick up the Alienware S5000 for just $350 on the Dell website, which is $50 off the regular price of $400. That’s an absolute steal of a price for this amazing chair. Hit that Buy Now button below before this discount disappears!

