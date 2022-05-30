With Memorial Day sales in full swing, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new gaming laptop for less. Right now, one of the best gaming laptop deals around is being able to buy the Alienware x17 gaming laptop for just $2,107. Ordinarily priced at $2,900, you save $793 off the usual price. This is a truly high-end laptop thanks to it being Alienware’s thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop so far. Because of that, if you’re looking for a great device in the Memorial Day laptop sale, you should go straight for this one. As always with Dell deals, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around for so don’t miss out.

Including plenty of features you’d see in the best gaming laptops, the Alienware x17 gaming laptop is incredibly appealing. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For a gaming system, you need a great graphics card though, right? You’ve got it covered here with the system offering up an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM. It’s everything you could need from a gaming setup but the Alienware x17 gaming laptop keeps on adding more to love. For instance, its 17.3-inch screen isn’t just any full HD display. It also has a refresh rate of 360Hz which means motion blur is simply not going to happen here. As well as that, it has a response time of just 1ms so you’re never going to have a problem with accuracy because of your monitor.

While being Alienware’s thinnest 17-inch high-performance gaming laptop, it still offers fantastic cooling. Thanks to complex quad fan technology developed by Alienware, each fan is intelligently controlled and uniquely programmed so you get the desired equilibrium of cooling every time. This means that your laptop will always perform at the best of its ability, no matter how long you’re gaming for.

Normally priced at $2,900, the Alienware x17 gaming laptop is down to just $2,107 right now at Dell, saving you $793 off the usual price. At this price, it’s a true delight and sure to make gaming a whole lot more fun than ever before. Buy it now while stocks last.

