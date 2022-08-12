 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop is $1,200 off right row (yes, seriously)

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Alienware x17 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.

If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,700. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as the Alienware x17 would typically set you back $2,900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of Premium Support. Act quickly, and click over to Dell to grab this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop

Alienware has long been one of the most popular names in gaming, as it’s known for making some of the best gaming laptops on the market. The Alienware x17, more specifically, is one of the more popular gaming laptops, as it brings unparalleled gaming performance into a thin, smartly engineered laptop body. It’s packed with some of the best gaming specs you’ll find, with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card coming together to power all of your favorite gaming adventures. To further speed things up, as built for this deal, the x17 has a 512GB solid-state drive, which provides enough storage to house the largest games.

The internals of a gaming laptop are important, but the outside is where you truly interact with your games. The Alienware x17 gaming laptop features a 17-inch screen — one of the larger sizes you’ll find in a laptop these days — with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 360Hz. Most gaming laptops have a refresh rate of 60Hz, making the Alienware x17 six times more capable of keeping your gameplay images from lagging or breaking apart, even during the most intense gameplay action. It makes a great laptop to pair with any one of the best gaming monitors for more screen real estate, and if you’re bored with your gaming library, check out the best old PC games still worth playing to throw at your new Alienware x17.

The Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop is $1,700 at Dell right now. That’s a huge savings of $1,200, as the super popular gaming laptop typically would cost you $2,900. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

