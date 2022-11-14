Save $300 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080

This year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals are already available, for those who wish to avoid the chaos of the shopping holiday. If you want portability from your gaming machine, then you should consider Dell’s offer for the Alienware x17 R2. You’ll only have to pay $3,280 instead of $3,580 following a $300 discount, for one of the most powerful gaming laptops available in the early Dell Black Friday deals. You’ll need to complete the transaction quickly though, because we’re not sure if you can still get the savings tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

Even the best gaming laptops may be left in the dust by the sheer processing power of the Alienware x17 R2, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also comes with 32GB of RAM, which will let you stream or run multiple apps while playing your favorite games, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops must be built to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, and the Alienware x17 R2 is certainly designed that way.

A powerful gaming laptop that can run games at the highest settings will be wasted if it comes with a small, low-resolution screen. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the Alienware x17 R2 as it features a 17.3-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz, with support for Nvidia’s G-Sync that prevents stuttering and screen tearing, and Dell’s ComfortView Plus that reduces harmful blue light emissions. You’ll be able to install several AAA titles on the machine’s 1TB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home so that you can start using the device right after startup.

The Alienware x17 R2, one of the most powerful gaming laptops that you can buy from the early Black Friday deals, is available from Dell for $3,280 instead of $3,580, for $300 in savings that you can spend on video games and accessories. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer though, so there’s no time to waste — add the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations