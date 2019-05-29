Share

Summer is unofficially here, and who doesn’t love a cookout? Cooks know that fresh ingredients are always best, and we have the solution for you: an AeroGarden smart indoor garden. On Amazon right now, these gardens are as much as 50% off, and among the best deals are on the Harvest, the Harvest 360, and the entry-level Sprout.

We love AeroGardens because they’re reliable, easy to grow, and easy to maintain. And no soil is necessary, either, as AeroGardens use hydroponics to grow your herbs and vegetables in water. This enables your plants to grow up to five times faster. It really is a great solution for those of us with not enough space (or patience) to start a garden.

Harvest Series

The Harvest line are AeroGarden’s midrange models, offering an expansive growing area and features that help you grow your herbs and vegetables more effectively. Equipped with a 20-watt LED bulb and able to handle up to six plants up to a foot in height, we recommend this option for cooks with a regular need for fresh herbs and vegetables.

The Harvest is marked down from $150 to $79 on Amazon, while the Harvest 360 is marked down to $90. The only difference between the two is the base model harvest is more rectangular in shape, while the 360 is more of an oval. The feature set is otherwise the same.

You’ll get both low-water and low-nutrient alerts, and the lights are automatically turned on and off on a preset schedule to get the best results. You’ll also get six gourmet herb pods to help run your indoor garden for a full season, including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint. Included with your pods is a package of Miracle-Gro Plant Food.

We should also mention that the deeply discounted prices here apply to the black-colored model only. With the Harvest 360, you can get the white model for $2 more, however.

AeroGarden Harvest:



AeroGarden Harvest 360:



Sprout Series

If you don’t necessarily need six plants going at once, the entry-level Sprout is probably a better option for you, and it’s also cheaper. It only has three pod spots instead of six, and a 10-watt LED bulb instead of the 20-watt. Normally $100, it’s on sale at Amazon for $73. Again, the black-colored model is cheapest, although the red and white versions aren’t too much more.

The Sprout requires a bit more monitoring since you also lose the ability to be alerted of low water. However you’ll still be told when to add additional nutrients, so just getting in the habit of adding more water when your nutrients are low should keep your plants healthy and hydrated.

AeroGarden also includes three seed pods with the Sprout, Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill, which should be good enough to provide a full season’s growth. We also spotted a coupon on the sale page that if you click gives you an extra $2 off the price.

A Great Alternative – Hoctor Indoor Herb Garden

If the AeroGardens are too expensive for you, we’ll recommend you consider the Hoctor Indoor Herb Garden. It works using the same general concepts as the AeroGarden, but at a considerably cheaper price. Normally $70, it is currently on sale on Amazon for just $45. The Hoctor doesn’t require any upkeep other than filling the reservoir and adding fertilizer: the Hoctor does the rest.

Another nice feature is the ability to grow almost anything you want, since this smart garden does not use proprietary pods. It gets overall great reviews, with some users pointing out it works just as well as the cheaper AeroGarden models.

