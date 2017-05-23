Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Garmin Forerunner 735XT

Amp up your workouts with a smartwatch designed for athletes, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT, which is currently $135 off on Amazon. The training wearable is a multisport smartwatch that provides wrist-based heart rate measurements and advanced running statistics.

The smartwatch has built-in tracking for all your activities, including running, cycling, swimming, hiking, cross country skiing, strength training, paddle sports, cardio, and more. By measuring your heart rate, the watch can estimate your maximal oxygen consumption and predict your race times so you can analyze every stat and monitor your recovery. You can further improve your form with advanced running dynamics data such as ground contact time balance, stride length, and vertical ratio.

The 735XT is a premium model in the line of Forerunners, and comes packed with all the best features of other Forerunners, along with some extra perks such as a Strava Suffer Score. As with other Garmin watches, you get access to Garmin Connect, which contains a variety of 12-week training plans suited for all levels and distances. Garmin Connect also provides live tracking, audio prompts, music controls, and smart notifications, and allows for social media sharing.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT normally retails for $450 but is currently marked down to just $315 on Amazon, providing a $135 (30 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon