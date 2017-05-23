Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day feature a multisport smartwatch, a set of tower speakers, and a stylish set of Beats headphones. Enjoy saving up to $135 and discounts as deep as 50 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Garmin Forerunner 735XT
Amp up your workouts with a smartwatch designed for athletes, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT, which is currently $135 off on Amazon. The training wearable is a multisport smartwatch that provides wrist-based heart rate measurements and advanced running statistics.
The smartwatch has built-in tracking for all your activities, including running, cycling, swimming, hiking, cross country skiing, strength training, paddle sports, cardio, and more. By measuring your heart rate, the watch can estimate your maximal oxygen consumption and predict your race times so you can analyze every stat and monitor your recovery. You can further improve your form with advanced running dynamics data such as ground contact time balance, stride length, and vertical ratio.
The 735XT is a premium model in the line of Forerunners, and comes packed with all the best features of other Forerunners, along with some extra perks such as a Strava Suffer Score. As with other Garmin watches, you get access to Garmin Connect, which contains a variety of 12-week training plans suited for all levels and distances. Garmin Connect also provides live tracking, audio prompts, music controls, and smart notifications, and allows for social media sharing.
The Garmin Forerunner 735XT normally retails for $450 but is currently marked down to just $315 on Amazon, providing a $135 (30 percent) discount.
Buy it now from:
Polk T Series T50 Home Theater and Music Floor Standing Tower Speakers
Give your home theater system an upgrade with these impressive Polk T Series T50 Home Theater and Music Floor Standing Tower Speakers, which are currently 50 percent off on Amazon. These Polk tower speakers provide premium acoustics, quality construction, easy setup, and an overall great value.
The tower speakers boast a high-efficiency design and are compatible with most home theater AV receivers. An Amazon best-seller, this home theater system expands the boundaries of what entertainment should sound like, making movies and games seem even more lifelike.
The speakers feature a 1-inch silk dome tweeter, a 6.25-inch extended throw composite driver, and two performance-tuned front-firing sub-bass radiators to provide crystal-clear treble and dynamic bass. They are built with Polk’s proprietary Dynamic Balance technology, which produces stunning audio for movies, TV, and music. This set is available in a black oak finish with an acoustically inert, furniture-grade MDF cabinet construction that blends seamlessly into any home decor.
The Polk T Series T50 Home Theater and Music Floor Standing Tower Speakers regularly retail for $150 but are currently discounted to $75 on Amazon, saving you $75 (50 percent).
Buy it now from:
Beats urBeats In-Ear Headphones
You don’t have to sacrifice sound for style with these Beats urBeats In-Ear Headphones, which are currently 29 percent off on Amazon. The stylish headphones are drenched in color and feature Beats’ signature sound.
These headphones deliver pure audio in an ultra-lightweight, colorful package. Metallic, radial etching on the housing adds an additional element of style, while also making them incredibly durable.
Custom-designed drivers pump out a deep bass, soaring highs, and an ultra-clear midrange. Hear music exactly as artists intended while the headphones block out external noise. A precision-machined, single-billet metal housing prevents vibrations and unwelcome sound from ruining your listening experience. Sealed in-ear construction and multiple ear tip designs help you get the perfect fit, while the tangle-free cords ensure you don’t waste any time untangling them.
The Beats urBeats In-Ear Headphones regularly retail for $59 but are reduced to $42 on Amazon, providing a $17 (29 percent) discount.
Buy it now from: