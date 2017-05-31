Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet Port

Enjoy better Wi-Fi throughout your home or office with this TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet Port, which is 62 percent off today only. The device delivers up to 1200Mbps AC Wi-Fi speed, ensuring you get Wi-Fi in the places you need it most.

The range extender lets you watch movies in 4K, play games online, and surf the web anywhere you want. It plugs into any outlet for fast, easy AC1200 Wi-Fi expansion. The device also has an Intelligent Signal light that helps you quickly position the extender in the perfect spot.

With three high-gain antennas, the range extender boosts your wireless coverage up to 10,000 square feet. The included Gigabit Ethernet port makes it easy to connect a wired device to your Wi-Fi. Your devices can be split between the extender’s 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, letting you do more of what you love without slowing down your Wi-Fi. Thanks to a special high-speed mode, you get the fastest possible connection for your devices, making it perfect for transferring large files and watching movies in high-definition.

The TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet Port normally retails for $110 but today only is discounted to $48 on Amazon, saving you $62 (56 percent).

