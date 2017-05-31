Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a Wi-Fi range extender, a network-attached storage device from Netgear, and a wireless home security driveway alarm. Score savings up to $86 and discounts as deep as 56 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet Port
Enjoy better Wi-Fi throughout your home or office with this TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet Port, which is 62 percent off today only. The device delivers up to 1200Mbps AC Wi-Fi speed, ensuring you get Wi-Fi in the places you need it most.
The range extender lets you watch movies in 4K, play games online, and surf the web anywhere you want. It plugs into any outlet for fast, easy AC1200 Wi-Fi expansion. The device also has an Intelligent Signal light that helps you quickly position the extender in the perfect spot.
With three high-gain antennas, the range extender boosts your wireless coverage up to 10,000 square feet. The included Gigabit Ethernet port makes it easy to connect a wired device to your Wi-Fi. Your devices can be split between the extender’s 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, letting you do more of what you love without slowing down your Wi-Fi. Thanks to a special high-speed mode, you get the fastest possible connection for your devices, making it perfect for transferring large files and watching movies in high-definition.
The TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet Port normally retails for $110 but today only is discounted to $48 on Amazon, saving you $62 (56 percent).
Buy it now from:
Netgear ReadyNAS 212 2-Bay Network Attached Storage for Personal Cloud
Store all your most important files, plus music, movies, and more,with this Netgear ReadyNAS 212 2-Bay Network Attached Storage for Personal Cloud, which is 30 percent off today only. The ReadyNAS 212 keeps your files safe and makes them extremely easy to access.
The personal cloud allows you to access your data up to 100 percent faster with link aggregation. You’ll get peace of mind knowing your files are safe, thanks to five levels of data protection, including VPN-based ReadyCloud. Automatic RAID protects against disk failure, and snapshot technology is in place to restore data you may have lost. The device also features Time Machine integration to back up all Macs in your home.
You’ll also enjoy high-performance streaming and superior power with the quad-core processor. The processor delivers full 1080p real-time streaming and transcoding to a remote device, with nearly no performance loss when running any anti-virus program.
The Netgear ReadyNAS 212 2-Bay Network Attached Storage for Personal Cloud regularly retails for $286 but today only is marked down to $200 on Amazon, providing an $86 (30 percent) discount.
Buy it now from:
1byone Wireless Home Security Driveway Alarm
Know that your home is safe and sound with this 1byone Wireless Home Security Driveway Alarm, which is currently 43 percent off on Amazon.
The alarm has a communication range of up to 100 meters/328 feet (the distance from the sensors to the receiver alarm), and a detection range for the infrared sensor of approximately five to eight meters. The alarm in the receiver has a ring volume up to 100 decibels, ensuring it’s easy to hear. You get three mode choices (sound, LED flash, or sound and LED flash) and three alert choices (high volume chime, low volume chime, or alarm).
State-of-the-art passive-infrared (PIR) will detect any movement within the detection zone. If you have more than one driveway or area you would like to monitor, you can expand this system with up to 50 additional sensors or multiple receivers. The alarm system comes with a 12-month guarantee.
The 1byone Wireless Home Security Driveway Alarm normally retails for $37 but is currently discounted to $21 on Amazon, saving you $16 (43 percent).
Buy it now from: