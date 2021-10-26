Amazon’s Black Friday Audible deal just started — Save 46% today!

Some of the best Black Friday deals are already upon us even though the big sales event doesn’t officially start until the end of November. That includes some fantastic Amazon Black Friday deals such as being able to save 46% on your first 4 months of an Audible membership. If you’ve been considering trying audiobooks for a while, this is a pretty sweet way of discovering what’s so great about the service, all while saving plenty of cash.

Ordinarily, Audible costs $15 per month but right now, Amazon has cut the price significantly. It’s now just $8 per month for your first 4 months meaning you can enjoy the benefits of Audible for way less than usual. For the money, you get 1 credit a month to buy any title from the full premium selection to keep forever. Better still, you get access to the Plus Catalog which means the ability to listen to thousands of Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts and much more without needing to use up any credits. If you do choose to buy any additional premium selection titles, you get a 30% discount as well as access to exclusive sales that Audible hosts often.

Audible is the home of plenty of fantastic audiobooks. Right now, you could use one of your credits to download the audiobook of movie sensation, Dune, or Dave Grohl’s autobiography, The Storyteller. There are plenty of choices for everyone here ensuring whether you’re in the mood for fantasy, crime, or learning something new, there’s an Audible option for you here. A series of Audible Originals is also a great bet with some great stories or non-fiction that you simply can’t get anywhere else. Whatever you listen to, you can enjoy Audible on pretty much every device imaginable so you’re sure of a great time.

Normally priced at $15 per month, you can get Audible for just $8 for your first 4 months right now. The offer is for a limited time only so grab it now while you can and see just how relaxing and fantastic it is to have so many audiobooks at your disposal.

