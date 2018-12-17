Share

Last-minute shoppers, and anyone looking for good deals on Amazon Fire products, are in luck. There’s still time to order Fire Tablets including Kids Editions, Fire TVs, and Fire streaming media players, Fire digital video recorders, and Alexa-voice-compatible Fire remote controls in time for Christmas delivery.

We’ve found the best discounts on Amazon Fire devices from Amazon. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or bargain hunting for yourself, these nine deals can help you save up to $50.

Fire Tablets

Amazon’s Fire tablets set the bar for the competition when they first launched, and no other major brand has come close to the value packed into these versatile mobile devices. We found good deals on two Fire HD tablets and the Fire 8 HD Kids Edition tablet.



Amazon refers to the Fire HD 8 Tablet as “all-new” because it has the very latest technology among the current Fire tablet line up. The Fire HD 8 Tablet’s 8-inch HD Display and Dolby Audio enhance streaming media enjoyment powered by a quad-core CPU and 1.5GB of memory and 16GB storage.

Normally $80, the All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet is just $50 during this sale.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet has Amazon’s the largest Fire tablet display. The 10.1-inch diagonal screen is 1080p full HD, with more than two million pixels. You can use Alexa voice commands without touching the screen with this tablet. The Fire HD 10 has onboard stereo Dolby Audio, 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a quad-core processor.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet is just $120 during this sale, discounted from its usual $150 price.

Based on Amazon’s latest tablet features, the All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet has an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage, and comes in a blue, kid-proof case. Parental controls let parents set time limits, set goals, and filter age-appropriate content.

Usually priced $130, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is just $90 during this sale.

Fire Smart TVs

Fire smart TVs produced by different television manufacturers have the advantage of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming media functions built it. You don’t have to buy an external streaming media dongle to give your Fire TV access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.



Insignia’s 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition is a great example of the value you can get in a Fire TV. Priced at just $130, $40 off its normal $170 price, the 32-inch Insignia is fine as a moderate-sized primary television or ready to do duty as a second or additional set.

The second outstanding deal on a Fire TV, the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition, includes a Fire Voice Remote so you can search for films you want to watch, change volume and channels, play music, and run apps including Alexa skills just by using voice commands.

Normally priced at $180, Toshiba’s 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition is just $150 during this sale.

Fire TV sticks, media players, and DVR

You don’t need to buy a Fire TV to take advantage of Amazon’s version of smart television. Fire TV sticks and the new Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Recast digital video recorder can work with conventional television sets — meaning those that are not Fire TVs.



Amazon’s high-end Fire TV remote, the Fire TV Stick 4K with an included all-new Alexa Voice Remote, lets you stream media, search for your favorite movies and television shows, and launch apps including Alexa Skills, all with voice commands. This Fire Stick supports 4K UHD streaming content. The non-4K Fire TV Stick is also on sale but won’t ship in time for Christmas delivery.

Normally priced at $50, the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media player with an included all-new Alexa Voice Remote streaming media player is just $35 during this sale.

If you’ve cut the cord from cable and satellite contracts but miss the convenience of digital video recording, the Fire TV Recast is here to help. This over-the-air DVR has 1-terabyte of storage, good for up to 150 hours of streaming content, with no monthly fees. The recast has four tuners so you can record up to four shows simultaneously, a great help during busy televised sports seasons. Recast is Alexa-voice-enabled so you can use voice commands to schedule recordings and access stored content.

Discounted $50 from its $280 list price, the 1TB Fire TV Recast is on sale for $230 during this sale.

The 4K UHD Fire TV Cube bundled with the new Alexa Voice Remote is a good buy at its normal $120 list price. Amazon has discounted the Fire TV Cube 42 percent to just $70 for this deal. You can stream 4K UHD video content with the Fire TV Cube and speak to it directly to issue Alexa commands to control your television viewing. You can launch apps including Alexa skills — Alexa can respond to your requests using the Cube’s internal speaker. The Fire TV Cube comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Looking for information about the best deals?

