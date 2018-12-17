Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon Fire Deals: Tablets, TVs, and TV controllers in stock and ready to ship

Bruce Brown
By

Last-minute shoppers, and anyone looking for good deals on Amazon Fire products, are in luck. There’s still time to order Fire Tablets including Kids Editions, Fire TVs, and Fire streaming media players, Fire digital video recorders, and Alexa-voice-compatible Fire remote controls in time for Christmas delivery.

We’ve found the best discounts on Amazon Fire devices from Amazon. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or bargain hunting for yourself, these nine deals can help you save up to $50.

Fire Tablets

Amazon’s Fire tablets set the bar for the competition when they first launched, and no other major brand has come close to the value packed into these versatile mobile devices. We found good deals on two Fire HD tablets and the Fire 8 HD Kids Edition tablet.

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet  — $30 off

amazon deals fire tablet tv remote all new hd 8
Amazon refers to the Fire HD 8 Tablet as “all-new” because it has the very latest technology among the current Fire tablet line up. The Fire HD 8 Tablet’s 8-inch HD Display and Dolby Audio enhance streaming media enjoyment powered by a quad-core CPU and 1.5GB of memory and 16GB storage.

Normally $80, the All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet is just $50 during this sale.

Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free — $30 off

amazon deals fire tablet tv remote hd 10 with alexa hands free
The Fire HD 10 Tablet has Amazon’s the largest Fire tablet display. The 10.1-inch diagonal screen is 1080p full HD, with more than two million pixels. You can use Alexa voice commands without touching the screen with this tablet. The Fire HD 10 has onboard stereo Dolby Audio, 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a quad-core processor.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet is just $120 during this sale, discounted from its usual $150 price.

Buy Now

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet — $40 off

amazon deals fire tablet tv remote all new hd 8 kids edition
Based on Amazon’s latest tablet features, the All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet has an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage, and comes in a blue, kid-proof case. Parental controls let parents set time limits, set goals, and filter age-appropriate content.

Usually priced $130, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is just $90 during this sale.

Buy Now

Fire Smart TVs

Fire smart TVs produced by different television manufacturers have the advantage of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming media functions built it. You don’t have to buy an external streaming media dongle to give your Fire TV access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition — $40 off

amazon deals fire tablet tv remote insignia ns 32df310na19 32 inch 720p hd smart led edition
Insignia’s 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition is a great example of the value you can get in a Fire TV. Priced at just $130, $40 off its normal $170 price, the 32-inch Insignia is fine as a moderate-sized primary television or ready to do duty as a second or additional set.

Buy Now

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition — $30 off

amazon deals fire tablet tv remote toshiba 32lf221u19 32 inch 720p hd smart led edition
The second outstanding deal on a Fire TV, the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition, includes a Fire Voice Remote so you can search for films you want to watch, change volume and channels, play music, and run apps including Alexa skills just by using voice commands.

Normally priced at $180, Toshiba’s 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition is just $150 during this sale.

Buy Now

Fire TV sticks, media players, and DVR

You don’t need to buy a Fire TV to take advantage of Amazon’s version of smart television. Fire TV sticks and the new Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Recast digital video recorder can work with conventional television sets — meaning those that are not Fire TVs.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media player with all-new Alexa Voice Remote — $15 off

amazon deals fire tablet tv remote stick 4k with all new alexa voice streaming media player
Amazon’s high-end Fire TV remote, the Fire TV Stick 4K with an included all-new Alexa Voice Remote, lets you stream media, search for your favorite movies and television shows, and launch apps including Alexa Skills, all with voice commands. This Fire Stick supports 4K UHD streaming content. The non-4K Fire TV Stick is also on sale but won’t ship in time for Christmas delivery.

Normally priced at $50, the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media player with an included all-new Alexa Voice Remote streaming media player is just $35 during this sale.

Buy Now

Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR — $50 off

amazon deals fire tablet tv remote recast over the air dvr 1 tb 150 hours
If you’ve cut the cord from cable and satellite contracts but miss the convenience of digital video recording, the Fire TV Recast is here to help. This over-the-air DVR has 1-terabyte of storage, good for up to 150 hours of streaming content, with no monthly fees. The recast has four tuners so you can record up to four shows simultaneously, a great help during busy televised sports seasons. Recast is Alexa-voice-enabled so you can use voice commands to schedule recordings and access stored content.

Discounted $50 from its $280 list price, the 1TB Fire TV Recast is on sale for $230 during this sale.

Buy Now

Fire 4K UHD TV Cube + Alexa Voice Remote — $50 off

amazon deals fire tablet tv remote cube hands free with alexa and 4k ultra hd
The 4K UHD Fire TV Cube bundled with the new Alexa Voice Remote is a good buy at its normal $120 list price. Amazon has discounted the Fire TV Cube 42 percent to just $70 for this deal. You can stream 4K UHD video content with the Fire TV Cube and speak to it directly to issue Alexa commands to control your television viewing. You can launch apps including Alexa skills — Alexa can respond to your requests using the Cube’s internal speaker. The Fire TV Cube comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Save up to $800 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018
stocking stuffers
Deals

Tech the halls with the best stocking stuffers under $25 to $100

If stuffed stockings is a tradition in your home it also means scrambling to find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Check out this list of our favorites.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas under $25 to $100

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

You can now get a Surface Laptop 2 for $800 at the Microsoft Store

Along with deals on other variants, starting configurations of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 are now going for $800 online at its retail store, cutting $200 from its usual $1,000 starting price. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Apple Watch Series 4
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Apple Watches and other fitness trackers

Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and wearable heart rate monitors from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin are popular gifts. Wearables are smarter and more capable than in earlier years. We found the best wearables deals on Walmart.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
free shipping day why it matters where to shop delivery boxes
Deals

Free Shipping Day: Why it matters and where to shop

Free Shipping Day is here so if you haven't ordered your holiday gift yet, now is the perfect time to shop. Many retailers also have sales with this one-day offer. Order before midnight tonight, your order is guaranteed to be delivered…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System
Deals

Get electronics gifts for high-tech homes for under $100 with these deals

The holiday season is in full swing with Christmas just around the corner. New deals on interesting, fun, and practical electronic gifts under $100 from major online retailers can convert last-minute shoppers to savvy bargain hunters.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for December 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best iPhone deals for December 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for December 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts boxes card celebration 688016
Deals

Gifts that keep on giving: Last-minute holiday deals on subscription boxes

Subscription boxes truly are the gifts that keep on giving, and they make fantastic last-minute presents. With so many options available, you’re destined to find something to please even the Grinchiest giftee on your list.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
marijuana tech for home anova sous vide precision cooker wi fi lifestyle 1500x1000
Smart Home

Find good gift ideas with these small kitchen appliance deals on Amazon

Small kitchen appliances are favorite holiday gifts to give and to receive and that doesn't only mean an Instant Pot. We found excellent deals on Amazon for blenders and espresso makers plus a highly rated sous vide machine.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Instant Pot, Dyson, and Ring

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best iphone cases presidio line speck street 6 266
Mobile

Score a Christmas deal with Speck’s half-off sale on its entire range of cases

The holidays might be nearing, but bargains don't take time off. To celebrate the last day for U.S. ground shipping, Speck will be offering a sitewide 50-percent-off deal for one day only on Monday December 17.
Posted By Mark Jansen