The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is 44% off today

Powerful mobile computing devices are becoming more and more of a necessity, and if you’re looking to keep up with the times, there are a lot of great tablet deals out there to pounce on. One of the best is at Amazon today, where you can get the Amazon Fire HD for just $50, which is an impressive, near 50%-off savings of $40, as it’s regularly priced at $90. You can even save an additional 20% if you have an eligible device to trade-in.

If you’re in search of a new tablet and you’re on a tight budget, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best options on the market. It’s a cool little tablet that’s meant to accommodate anyone, whether it’s meant to be your digital home for work, entertainment, or creative pursuits. It comes with a crisp 8-inch display, 32GB of internal storage, and 2GB of RAM. All of this combines to present your favorite content from streaming services and the web in stunning clarity, especially for such a portable device. Amazon Alexa is built into the Fire HD 8, which connects you with all of your favorite entertainment, information, and people with simple voice commands.

In addition to being a great device for consuming content, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is also great for keeping in touch with friends and family. It features dual HD cameras — one front-facing and one rear-facing — which put interacting via video chat at the top of its feature list. You can even take these chats with you on the go, as the Fire HD 8 provides up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Whether you’re looking for one of the best tablets for kids, one of the best gaming tablets, or anything in between, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a go-anywhere, go-anytime mobile computing device, and will suit nicely anyone looking to shed some of the physical constraints of a laptop.

With this deal at Amazon, the Fire HD 8 is as affordable as ever. It’s currently just $50, a savings of $40 from its regular price of $90. It’s not every day you’ll track down a more than capable tablet for just $50, and you can save even more with a trade-in eligible device. Shipping is free, and free fast shipping is available for Amazon Prime members.

