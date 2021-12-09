  1. Deals
The Fire HD 8 is the only cheap tablet worth buying – but hurry

One of the best tablet deals for those on a budget, you can snap up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $55 right now at Amazon. A huge saving of $35, working out to 38% off the usual price means that this would make a fantastic Christmas gift for someone. Even better, if you order now, it’ll arrive before Christmas.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is cheap for a reason but it’s still pretty much the only cheap tablet worth considering. For the money, you get an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of internal storage, plus an all-day battery life of up to 12 hours for doing whatever you want to do. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is pretty expansive, allowing you to use it to read, browse the internet, watch videos, or listen to music. With extensive integration of Amazon products, it’s a breeze to watch shows through Amazon Prime Video, read through your Kindle account, or listen to Amazon Music, but you’re far from limited. It’s also possible to download apps like Netflix, Hulu, and much more, so you can use this as an ultimate portable streaming device.

For those times when you need to get stuff done, you can also use the Amazon Fire HD 8 for work purposes. It’s possible to use apps like Zoom, Outlook, and OneNote. That way, you can take video calls through the tablet, check your email, or simply update your to-do list. It’s ideal for those times when you don’t want to have to pull out your work laptop or PC. However you plan on using it, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is pretty versatile. It even allows you to use it hands-free courtesy of Alexa support. Fast charging is also possible thanks to USB-C support so you can get it fully charged in under 5 hours.

A versatile tablet at a fantastically low price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is sure to be a great gift for everyone. Normally priced at $90, it’s down to just $55 at Amazon right now. There’s rarely been a better time to treat yourself or a loved one to such a cheap but decent quality device. Buy it now and you’ll get it in time for Christmas.

