Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets

William Hank
By

Tablets for kids have evolved from a polarizing presence to a near-necessity. Brands like Leapfrog and Kurio offer tablets for toddlers and children, but the Amazon Fire Kids Edition series takes the cake in terms of kid-friendly compatibility. Now, you can score the Fire 7, Fire 8 HD, and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets at Amazon’s lowest prices ever, and prove to your kid that you’re still kind of cool, sometimes.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition — $60

amazon fire kids edition tablets price drop

As Amazon adamantly insists, though built for kids, this full-featured Fire 7 tablet is “not a toy.” With a 7-inch display wrapped in a colorful kid-proof case, the Fire 7 will definitely become your child’s favorite “not-toy.” 16GB of internal storage and 8 hours of mixed-use battery life ensure endless hours of fun. With a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited included, your child can enjoy over 20,000 games, apps, books, and more. Easily enabled parental controls let you control content access, set screen time limits, manage web browsing, and more, giving you the peace of mind you deserve.

Normally priced at $100, it’s down to just $60.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition — $90

amazon fire kids edition tablets price drop 8

Though you’re more likely than your child to notice, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a substantial upgrade, with an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage, a 10-hour battery life and all the best features of the Fire 7, plus more. Audible books, video games, educational content from Disney, and Nickelodeon, are among the over 20,000 available offerings. The Fire HD 8 also includes Spanish language content in FreeTime Unlimited, with over 1,000 apps, movies, books, and more, featuring favorites like Dora and Diego. This versatile tablet is sure to be a big hit with your kids.

Normally priced at $130, it’s now just $90.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition — $150

amazon fire kids edition tablets price drop 10

The king of the hill when it comes to kids’ tablets, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is in a class of its own. The 10.1-inch, 1080p full HD display with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, and Dolby audio will captivate your child like never before. The Fire HD 10 includes all of the apps, games, videos games, educational content, and more as the models mentioned above, and then some. Selected access allows parents to enable apps like Netflix and Minecraft, while content control features like screen time limits and age-appropriate filters ensure your child remembers who’s really in charge. Score one for your kid today, and cement your status as the coolest parent around.

Normally priced at $200, it’s now only $150

Looking for more kid-friendly content? Check out our best tablets for kids, best phones for kids, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
fire tv lowest prices ever for amazon prime members vx 1647 smp r merchandising category page 1500x515 v2
Deals

Amazon offers Prime members hottest deals ever on Fire TV Stick, Stick 4K, Cube

Amazon's Fire TV line of streaming media devices are some of the best. Right now, Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive offers on the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube.
Posted By William Hank
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powerport 5 pad charger 3
Mobile

Amazon zaps prices on Anker iPhone wireless chargers, USB, and portable chargers

Amazon cut prices of a variety of iPhone-compatible Anker chargers for one-day deals. The selection includes wireless chargers, wall chargers, and portable chargers. Whether you're buying gifts or for yourself, these deals save up to $18.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Here’s why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Parker Hall
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition review
Smart Home

Advocacy group asks FTC to investigate if Amazon Echo Dot spies on kids

The Campaign for A Commercial-Free Childhood is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition to find out if the device is effectively spying on its young users.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ninja hot and cold brew deal featured
Deals

Take on the toughest mornings with this discounted Ninja hot/cold brew system

Take on the toughest mornings with the power of a ninja: The Ninja Hot and Cold Brew coffee maker. Amazon is discounting the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew Coffee Maker, which lets you brew either coffee or tea, in cold and hot brew varieties.
Posted By Steve Anderson
eufycam by anker
Deals

Save up to $130 on Anker’s Eufy security systems with promo codes on Amazon

Anker's EufyCam offers one-year battery life, excellent picture quality, and facial recognition technology that works well. Now you can save up to an additional $130 off of Amazon's sale prices through May 27 with our promo code.
Posted By Ed Oswald
lifx tile deal microsoft store
Deals

LIFX’s innovative and modular Tile smart light is $70 Off at the Microsoft Store

In smart lighting, there are two companies that are at the top of the heap -- Philips Hue and LIFX -- and then everyone else. While Philips Hue plays it safe, LIFX has some innovative smart light solutions, and one of them, the Tile, is on…
Posted By Ed Oswald
dragon touch affordable gopro alternative
Deals

The Dragon Touch Vision 3 action cam is an affordable GoPro alternative

In the arena of action cameras, GoPro has long held a firm grasp on the top spot. Now, thanks to GoPro alternative Dragon Touch, which is currently on Amazon for just $50, you have a more affordable choice.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 4k tv deal m series walmart
Home Theater

This 65-inch Vizio 4K HDR Smart TV gets a huge price cut at Walmart

Looking to breathe a new lease of life into your home entertainment setup? You've come to the right place — Walmart has knocked $350 off one of Vizio's finest 65-inch 4K TVs, dropping the price down to a more digestible $650.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Surface Laptop First Impressions
Deals

Amazon deal: Save hundreds on a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 or Surface Laptop

Microsoft might be known for Windows, but it makes some solid hardware, too: The excellent Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and innovative Surface Laptop are both on sale right now on Amazon at discounts of up to 44%.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazon Prime credit Pokemon Sword Shield Nintendo Switch preorder
Gaming

Amazon Prime members get $10 credit on Pokemon Sword and Shield pre-orders

Amazon Prime members who pre-order Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, the eighth generation of Pokemon, can get a $10 credit. The game will launch in late 2019 on the Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
spacelife origin baby born in space newborn
Deals

What to expect when you’re expecting a huge baby sale at Best Buy

Best Buy's latest baby sale offers new parents a wide range of options, including strollers, car seats, and more. The savings are available through Thursday, May 16, so you'll need to act fast.
Posted By Steve Anderson
garmin forerunner 35 fitness tracker app
Deals

The Garmin Forerunner 35 gets a $50 price slash on Amazon

If you’re looking for an easy way to keep track of your fitness goals, a fitness tracker might be just what you need. The Garmin Forerunner 35 is one of our all-time favorites, and it’s on sale right now for $120.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

iPad Pro prices drop to record lows on Amazon and Best Buy

Best Buy recently offered some great deals on theiPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular models. Well, Amazon has matched and even beaten Best Buy's prices on several models, and sliced prices on Wi-Fi models, too.
Posted By Ed Oswald