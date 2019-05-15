Share

Tablets for kids have evolved from a polarizing presence to a near-necessity. Brands like Leapfrog and Kurio offer tablets for toddlers and children, but the Amazon Fire Kids Edition series takes the cake in terms of kid-friendly compatibility. Now, you can score the Fire 7, Fire 8 HD, and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets at Amazon’s lowest prices ever, and prove to your kid that you’re still kind of cool, sometimes.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition — $60

As Amazon adamantly insists, though built for kids, this full-featured Fire 7 tablet is “not a toy.” With a 7-inch display wrapped in a colorful kid-proof case, the Fire 7 will definitely become your child’s favorite “not-toy.” 16GB of internal storage and 8 hours of mixed-use battery life ensure endless hours of fun. With a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited included, your child can enjoy over 20,000 games, apps, books, and more. Easily enabled parental controls let you control content access, set screen time limits, manage web browsing, and more, giving you the peace of mind you deserve.

Normally priced at $100, it’s down to just $60.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition — $90

Though you’re more likely than your child to notice, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a substantial upgrade, with an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage, a 10-hour battery life and all the best features of the Fire 7, plus more. Audible books, video games, educational content from Disney, and Nickelodeon, are among the over 20,000 available offerings. The Fire HD 8 also includes Spanish language content in FreeTime Unlimited, with over 1,000 apps, movies, books, and more, featuring favorites like Dora and Diego. This versatile tablet is sure to be a big hit with your kids.

Normally priced at $130, it’s now just $90.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition — $150

The king of the hill when it comes to kids’ tablets, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is in a class of its own. The 10.1-inch, 1080p full HD display with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, and Dolby audio will captivate your child like never before. The Fire HD 10 includes all of the apps, games, videos games, educational content, and more as the models mentioned above, and then some. Selected access allows parents to enable apps like Netflix and Minecraft, while content control features like screen time limits and age-appropriate filters ensure your child remembers who’s really in charge. Score one for your kid today, and cement your status as the coolest parent around.

Normally priced at $200, it’s now only $150

