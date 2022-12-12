Are you planning to buy a new tablet but your budget’s not enough for Apple’s iPad deals and Samsung Galaxy Tab deals? For a cheaper alternative, you should check out Amazon’s line of Fire tablets, especially now that they’re on sale with discounts of up to 46%. We’ve gathered them here so that you won’t have to go through several pages to compare the offers, but you still have to hurry in deciding which device to get because we’re not sure when their prices will return to normal.

Amazon Fire 7 (16GB) — $45, was $60

Amazon’s offer for the 16GB version of the Amazon Fire 7 is one of the cheapest tablet deals that you can buy right now from anywhere. The 7-inch touchscreen is large enough to enjoy watching streaming content, browsing social media, and playing games, with the tablet lasting up to 10 hours on a single charge. That’s 40% longer compared to its predecessor, with improved performance through a 30% faster quad-core processor. The Amazon Fire 7 works with Amazon’s Alexa so that you can issue voice commands for functions like calling contacts, accessing your smart home devices, and doing online shopping. If you need more storage space, you can add up to 1TB more through the tablet’s microSD slot.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB) — $55, was $100

For a slightly larger display, go for the Amazon Fire HD 8 and its 8-inch screen with HD resolution. Performance is up to 30% faster than the tablet’s predecessor through an updated hexa-core processor, with 2GB of RAM. The device also works with Amazon’s Alexa, and you can expand its storage by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Amazon Fire HD 8 offers a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge, and once its running low on juice, charging is easy through its USB-C port.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB) — $65, was $120

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus appears in Digital Trends’ best tablets as the best cheap tablet, with a good build quality and great battery life despite its low price. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus and Amazon Fire HD 8 are actually very similar devices, as they’re designed to be thinner, lighter, and more durable than their predecessors. However, there are certain advantages if you go with the slightly more expensive version, namely upgraded RAM at 3GB, faster charging time to 100% battery at 3 hours from 5 hours, support for wireless charging, and an improved 5MP rear-facing camera from 2MP.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) — $90, was $150

If you take a look at our list of the best Android tablets, you’ll see the Amazon Fire HD 10 tagged as the best budget Android tablet. That’s partly because of its bright and beautiful 10-inch display with Full HD resolution and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, making it a decent entertainment device for watching streaming shows and playing your favorite music. With support for Amazon’s Alexa, an expandable storage by up to 1TB, 3GB of RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, it will also serve as a reliable productivity tool.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (32GB) — $120, was $180

Like with the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, there are a lot of similarities between the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus. They’ve got the same 10-inch screen with Full HD resolution, expandable storage by up to 1TB, up to 12 hours of battery life, and Alexa integration. However, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is a faster device with its 4GB of RAM, and it’s got wireless charging support. Faster performance is always welcome on mobile devices — if you’re willing to spend just a bit more, there’s no reason not to go for the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus.

