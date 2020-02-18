With so many tablets on the market, it can be difficult to choose which one suits you best. The Apple iPad range may be the best there is, but not everyone is willing to pay a premium price tag for a tablet. If you want something incredibly cheap and are willing to let go of the bells and whistles, Amazon’s lineup of Fire tablets offers a safe and solid bet. They aren’t perfect, but their price is hard to beat. Amazon is making them even more affordable with up to a $50 discount. These tablet deals are only available for a limited time, so hurry and order what you want before they sell out.

All-New Fire HD 10 – up to $50 off

Anyone in the market for the best cheap Android tablet doesn’t need to look any further than the Fire HD 10. The ninth-generation model has been beefed up with a new processor, a bigger battery, an improved front-facing camera, and a USB-C port. The giant retailer also claims that it’s four times more durable than the latest iPad Pro, and it’s all thanks to the polycarbonate material used for the back of the tablet.

This Amazon Fire tablet is no speed beast, but it does deliver solid performance considering its price. It’s also outfitted with dual-band Wi-Fi, which allows connectivity to both 2.5GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. This makes the tablet’s network connection more flexible and more stable with faster speeds and fewer interferences. A delightful all-day multimedia consumption is also assured with the combination of a Full HD 1,920 x 1,200 display, Dolby Audio-supported speakers, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

A true Amazon device, the all-new Fire HD 10 has Alexa built in for hands-free commands. However, it does not have support for Google Play Store so apps have to be downloaded directly from the Amazon App Store. The tablet also runs on Fire OS which means all future software and security updates will be provided by Amazon.

Check out these offers we found for the Fire HD 10. Order now and walk away with up to $50 in savings.

Fire HD 10, 32GB – $110 ($40 off)

Fire HD 10, 64GB – $140 ($50 off)

Fire HD 8 (2018 model) – up to $30 off

Amazon enthusiasts or those in need of a tablet but have a tight budget will love the Fire HD 8. There’s nothing special about it, but at this price point, it’s hard to beat. It flaunts just the right size that’s easy to hold or carry around inside your bag, along with a plastic body that’s surprisingly durable. The screen is also fairly basic, but it’s sufficient to read on and watch movies. Dolby Atmos-optimized stereo speakers are built into the device as well, and produce ample sound for videos, TV shows, and music.

Powered by only a Mediatek quad-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM, the Fire HD 8 is not meant for intensive tasks or heavy games. Where it shines, though, is in battery life. Our reviewer put it to the test and concluded that it lasted for around seven hours with continuous streaming in Netflix and Hulu. Battery life can extend even further to 10 hours or more when using it for non-demanding tasks like web browsing and reading.

With support for A.I. Alexa, this tablet acts like your personal assistant. You can ask it questions about movies, weather, and restaurants, and the tablet will display results on the screen. It can also perform many of the same tasks as the Echo smart speakers and displays, including control of your entire smart home ecosystem. Fans of the Amazon ecosystem will appreciate For You, a recommendation engine that puts apps, videos, games, and movies from the retailer’s massive library directly to the home screen.

Don’t miss the chance to score the Fire HD 8 for less on Amazon. Both the 16GB and 32GB variants are discounted at the moment.

Fire HD 8, 16GB – $60 ($20 off)

Fire HD 10, 32GB – $80 ($30 off)

Fire HD 8 16GB with Case and Screen Protector – $93 ($30 off)

Fire HD 8 32GB with Case and Screen Protector – $113 ($40 off)

All-New Fire 7 – up to $25 off

The most affordable tablet in this list is the Fire 7. This model boasts a perfectly portable size that’s comfortable to hold in one hand, complete with a solid build quality that’s claimed to be two times more durable than the latest iPad Mini. Its exterior is equipped with 2-megapixel front and rear cameras, a mono speaker, a headphone jack, a Micro SD card slot, a power button, volume controls, and a Micro USB port.

This latest-generation model has been revamped with a faster 1.3GHz quad-core processor backed by 1GB of RAM. It’s not made to run heavy apps and graphically intensive games, but it does a decent job when used for playing casual games, watching movies and videos, and reading e-books. The built-in Alexa also makes its operation even better, as it allows you to open apps, send messages, look up for information, and more with just your voice.

Just like the first two models, the Fire 7 runs a forked version of Android called Fire OS. This means you’re stuck with the Amazon’s App Store, which is limited compared to Google’s Play Store. Amazon makes up for this little snag by providing access to various audible titles, streaming services, as well as millions of apps, games, and songs. You can pick it up on Amazon for as low as $40.

Fire 7, 16GB –$40 ($10 off)

Fire 7, 32GB –$55 ($15 off)

Fire 7 16GB with Case and Screen Protector – $73 ($15 off)

Fire 7 32GB with Case and Screen Protector – $88 ($25 off)

