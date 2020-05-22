Stay entertained this weekend with a free Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription

Looking at all the Memorial Day sales and thinking ,’Nope, not for me’? How about an entirely free Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription instead? There’s still time to enjoy a two-month trial of the service that’s kind of like the Netflix of the book world, and you won’t have to pay a single cent.

The service offers unrestricted access to more than a million titles, as well as a selection of great magazines and audiobooks. There are no hidden charges here, no risk, and no commitment. You can simply enjoy a whole two months of great book-based entertainment without worrying about a thing.

Signing up takes seconds to do. The only catch is that the two-month trial is only valid for new customers. If you’re already an Amazon Kindle Unlimited user or have been in the past, you’ll have to hand over the usual $10 per month for the service. Also, you need to sign up by midnight on June 30 as the deal ends then.

Other than that, it’s entirely catch-free. Simply head over to the Amazon Kindle Unlimited store which isn’t really a store for you because everything is free, and find your new favorite story.

There are loads of great novels there, from Carolyn Brown’s The Empty Nesters to Forgotten Bones by Vivian Barz. There’s something for every taste, ensuring you’re not going to run out of options ever again. This isn’t just a service for fiction either. There’s also a rotating selection of magazine options which change by the month to keep you entertained, along with thousands of books that offer Audible narration so you can listen to a great story rather than read it.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited works across any device with the Kindle app, so you can easily switch between devices and pick up where you left off. It’s the perfect boredom buster if you feel in the mood for something a little more cultured than binge-watching Tiger King for the 300th time.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is entirely free right now to new customers if you sign up for the two-month Kindle Unlimited free trial, and it takes seconds. All you need to do is remember to cancel it before the renewal date in two months’ time, otherwise, you’ll be charged $10 per month. That’s a great price anyway, but if you simply want the free stuff, remember to cancel.

