Thanks to digital access, reading books and magazines today is on a whole new level. You can find any type of book, magazine, comic, or audiobook your heart desires. But the best part is that you can use a tablet to read all of that content — or listen to it via audiobooks — from anywhere, at any time. There are always a ton of Kindle deals going on too, whether you want the Paperwhite for a more traditional experience or the Fire Tablet for something more vibrant.

If you love reading, then you’re gonna love this deal! Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial for its Kindle Unlimited subscription service. With an active membership, you can access e-books, magazines, audiobooks, and much more from any device. Just sign up, and you get the whole month free, and you can cancel anytime. There’s also a two-month deal for $4.99, which is $15 off!

Normally $9.99 a month, a Kindle Unlimited subscription gives you access to a host of digital reading content, including audiobooks. You can read magazines, comics, e-books, and so much more, and you can access it from any device — not just Amazon’s Fire tablets.

With your plan, you can choose up to three different magazine subscriptions. More are available for a fee. You get unlimited access to books like the Harry Potter series, The Hunger Games series, adult reading, and so much more. If you don’t have the time to read yourself, you can opt for an audiobook version and listen on your commute, during your workout, or even while you relax.

Here’s how it works: You sign up for a new 30-day Kindle Unlimited subscription, which requires you to add a form of payment. You will not be charged for the first month, but after that, a $9.99 fee applies. However, you can cancel at any time before that first payment is charged. You get the whole first month for free, with unlimited access and perks and no limitations beyond what the regular service has in place. That’s an awesome deal, especially if you love reading — you can finish a lot of books in a month if you read fast! If you decide you want a longer subscription, you can opt for the two-month plan, which is just $4.99 right now, normally $19.99, so you’re saving $15.

Whichever plan you choose, they’re both incredible deals.

