Prepare for the week ahead with a free Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription

Did you know you’ve still got time to sign up for a free Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription? It’s a great way to beat the boredom when you’ve exhausted everything that Netflix has to offer and you feel like losing yourself in a great book. Right now, you can enjoy a two-month subscription without paying a penny.

Think of Amazon Kindle Unlimited as the Netflix of the book world, or the Amazon Prime Video of reading if you will. The service offers unrestricted access to more than a million titles, while also making room for a selection of popular magazines and audiobooks. Yup, this isn’t just a service for fiction. It also bundles in plenty of great magazines and audio options for free with absolutely no hidden charges. Magazines change by the month so there’s always something new to read here.

The two-month Kindle Unlimited free trial offer is valid for all new customers who subscribe before midnight on June 30. The only catch here is that if you’re an existing or former Kindle Unlimited subscriber, you’re not eligible. You’ll have to hand over the usual $10 per month fee, but that’s not a bad price at all for the amount of content you get.

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited store offers tons of great options. Right now, some of its hottest titles include When We Believed In Mermaids by Barbara O’Neal, If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, and In An Instant by Suzanne Redfearn.

This isn’t just about the latest and hottest titles though. Amazon Kindle Unlimited also offers lots of room for classics like The Color Purple and the complete novels of Jane Austen. While you’re stuck at home, it’s the perfect way to beat the boredom with a little culture and something different from binge-watching Tiger King.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is entirely free right now to new customers if you sign up for its two-month free trial. All you need to do is remember to cancel it before the renewal date in two months’ time, otherwise, you’ll be charged $10 per month. That’s a great price anyway, but if you simply want the free stuff, you need to remember to cancel it.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations