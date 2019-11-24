Amazon locks down its Black Friday deals for Yale Smart Locks

Yale Security may be one of the oldest lock companies in the U.S., but it’s also a smart lock front runner. Yale’s secret sauce for staying in the top tier of smart lock companies has two ingredients: A reputation for solid, reliable locks and partnering. Amazon’s Black Friday deals for Yale smart locks start today and last until midnight, November 30. The Yale smart lock deals below demonstrate how Yale finds success with smart locks by working well with others.

There are only three different locks among Yale’s deals, but the variety of connectivity choices and the selections of lock colors and finishes multiplies your choices in each of the three lock platforms. We found the best Black Friday deals on Yale smart locks on Amazon. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or adding to your smart home, these three deals can help you save up to $120.

Yale Assure Lock Connected by August – Bronze — $120 off



The Yale Assure Lock Connect by August is a touchscreen keypad deadbolt lock that includes an August Connect Wi-Fi bridge so you can lock, unlock, customize the lock settings, share access, and monitor traffic with the August app. You can configure proximity settings, so it opens when you get home and locks when you leave. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, SimpliSafe, and more, the Yale Assure Lock Connect by August also includes Door Sense so you can find out if the door is open or closed.

Normally priced at $280, the oil-rubbed bronze finished Yale Assure Lock Connect by August is just $160 during the Black Friday sale. The deal is also available for brass and satin nickel finishes with different prices. If you want connectivity with smart home standards, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price.

Buy Now

Yale Assure Lock with Zigbee – Satin Nickel — $40 off



The Yale Assure Lock with Zigbee works with no added hardware with Zigbee-compatible smart home and smart alarm devices, including SmartThings, Xfinity Home, Amazon Echo Show, and Amazon Echo Plus. Other Echo devices require a hub, but then you can control the lock with Alexa voice commands.

Usually $199, the Yale Assure Lock with Zigbee with a satin nickel finish is just $159 for the Black Friday sale through November 30. You can also buy this lock with brass and oil-rubbed bronze finishes at different prices. If you’re looking for a Zigbee-compatible smart lock, this is a chance to buy a Yale lock at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Yale Security YRD120NR0BP Yale Real Living T1L Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt in Oil Rubbed Bronze — $43 off



If connectivity with other smart home devices doesn’t matter to you, but you still want an advanced lock, so you don’t need to carry keys, the Yale Real Living T1L Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt may be your best choice. Just tap in a pin code to unlock the door. In oil-rubbed bronze finish at this price for Black Friday, this lock is also available in satin nickel and brass. The costs for other finishes vary.

Regularly priced $109, the Yale Real Living T1L Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt is only $66 for Black Friday. If you’re shopping for a keyless door lock with minimal investment, snap up this one at this significantly discounted price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations