These days, you can buy everything on Amazon. And we mean everything. Not only can you order books, games, and home electronics, but sheet sets, pillows, and even entire mattresses can be found on the site. This also means that instead of wasting time curating the various pieces needed to put a bedroom together, you can instantly upgrade your bed set with the click of a button.

Whether you’re moving into a new home or simply are ready to update your dingy old mattress and bedspread, Amazon has everything you need to create the perfect bedding bundle for your room. To help make it even easier, we’ve chosen our favorite items from the hundreds of duvets, sheet sets, and pillows available. All you need to do is consider what kind of sleeper you are and choose the options that match your needs.

The Basic Bedding Bundle

This bedding bundle from Amazon has everything you need to get a better night’s sleep at an affordable price.

+ Customize Your Bundle
Casper Memory Foam Mattress
$600
Percale Sheet Set
$43.25
Luxury Gel Pillow (2-Pack)
$38.99
Plush Quilted Comforter
$74.99
$757.23
Total:

The Essentials

Casper Sleep Essential Mattress — $600

amazon mattress bedding bundle casper

It’s hard to think of sleep these days and not talk about Casper. One of the original bed-in-a-box online retailers, Casper has gone from zero to $750 million in sales over the last four years. The Casper Essential is one of their staples, featuring three layers of premium foam, easy-to-clean covers and priced at just $600 for a Queen. Although foam is known to be warm, Casper’s team says the open cell foam top layer allows heat to dissipate, keeping you comfortable all through the night. This mattress makes our list due to its equal balance of softness and support, which makes it optimal for all kinds of sleepers.

Amazon

Hotel Luxury Duvet Cover Set — $25

amazon mattress bedding bundle duvet

Once you’ve chosen your mattress, you now need to choose between a duvet set and a bedspread. The difference between the two is that a duvet is a soft cotton shell that covers a comforter, while a bedspread is a single, thick blanket that acts as the top layer of your bedding. Duvets are usually easier to machine wash and keep clean thanks to the removable outer shell — for this reason, we’ve included one on our list. This popular duvet set from HC Collection comes with two matching shams, is made of a lightweight polyester and comes in 12 luxurious colors. Wrinkle and fade resistant, this is a low-maintenance bedding solution that will transform the look of your bedroom.

Amazon

LINENSPA All-Season Quilted Comforter — $30

amazon mattress bedding bundle comforter

What goes in your duvet cover is just as important as the fabric that covers it. Linenspa offers an ultra-soft option in the form of its all-season quilted comforter. This mid-weight comforter is box-stitched, meaning its microfiber filling won’t shift or clump — a feature anyone who’s tussled with a comforter to get the stuffing equal can appreciate. Also machine washable and dryer safe, you won’t ever have to worry about lugging this to the laundromat.

Amazon

The Sheet Sets

Isabella Cromwell Sateen Weave Sheet Set — $48

amazon mattress bedding bundle isabella

When choosing a bed sheet set, you really don’t need to worry about thread counts. All you need to do is consider what kind of fabric suits your sleeping style best. Sheets with a sateen weave like these from Isabella Cromwell can be described as buttery and silky soft. These are warmer and heavier than other cotton sheets and have a distinctive sleek sheen to them. Double rows of elastic keep the fitted sheet from coming off, which is a bonus for sleepers who turn and toss. Available in 15 colors and patterns and in sizes from Twin to California King.

Amazon

Pinzon Percale Sheet Set — $43

amazon mattress bedding bundle percale sheets

If sateen sheets are sleek and smooth, percale sheets are crisp, matte, and firm. While a little higher maintenance than sateen sheets (it’s recommended to iron them regularly), percale sheets are the best choice for sleepers who like to stay cool at night. Pinzon (an Amazon brand) offers a percale sheet set known for being breathable and durable. It comes in five popular colors — ivory, platinum, spa blue, straw, and white — and also fits all mattress sizes.

Amazon

DAPU Pure Stone-washed Linen Sheet Set — $140

amazon mattress bedding bundle linen sheets

Interested in something a little more luxurious than cotton? Look for a linen set like this one from DAPU. While significantly more expensive than the percale or sateen options, a linen bed sheet set is more durable and versatile than a cotton one. DAPU’s Pure Stone Washed Linen Sheets also absorb moisture away from the body, which helps to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Available in all sizes except a California King.

Amazon

The Add-Ons

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow — $39

amazon mattress bedding bundle beckham

Home is where you hang your hat, but it’s also where you lay your head after a long day. So, it’s important that what you lay your head on will help you feel relaxed and refreshed the next day. We like these pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection because they’re manufactured with a super plush gel fiber filling. This keeps support even throughout the pillow, preventing shifting over time so you can sleep well regardless of position. Just be sure to order from the actual seller and not the reseller, as some users have called out knock-off products in the past.

Amazon

Sable Goose Down Alternative Bed Pillow — $39

amazon mattress bedding bundle sable pillow

Knowing how important the right pillow is to your sleep, we’ve included a second option on this list. The Sable Goose Down Alternative Pillow comes stuffed with 25 percent more fiber filling than regular pillows, so you can remove it (or not) to suit your liking. It’s also FDA approved: both the filling and cotton cover have been treated with hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial properties to promote easy breathing and good health. Both this and the Beckham pillow are machine washable and dryer safe.

Amazon

Ethan Allen Cross Cable Chunky Knit Throw — $148

amazon mattress bedding bundle blanket

Made with oversized chunky knit wool in an open weave, this is the throw blanket of your dreams. Why? Not only will this trendy piece look gorgeous on your bed, but it’s super soft and of incredibly high quality. Being a chunky wool knit, the blanket is liable to shed, so pay careful attention to its wash instructions (or even take it to the dry cleaners before tossing it on your bed). After all, at $147, this is one luxurious product you’ll want to take good care of.

Amazon

Looking for more great stuff for your home? We’ve found smart home bundles and the best sheet sets to get you started.

