Amazon Prime Day is almost at a close but a steady stream of deals on electronics, home goods, and more will still be flowing in over the next few hours. Smartwatches are expected to be among the top-selling items, as more and more people are joining the wrist-based wearables revolution. Smartwatches from Samsung, Fossil, and others have already received deep discounts on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, and Fitbit and older Apple models are now on sale in Walmart’s competing summer savings event.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the cream of the smartwatch crop in our opinion, and now in an Amazon Prime Day deal, the 44mm model can be yours for just $379, down from its original $429. Plus, Amazon is offering an extra $19 at checkout bringing it down to $360. We could make some corny wordplay on “Prime” and “time” here, but we’ll spare you. Just go buy the smartwatch, and thank us later. If you want cellular connectivity the Apple Watch Series 4 is down to $479 with an extra $14 off at checkout bringing it down to $465.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Only:

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular:

Apple may not have been the first brand to enter the smartwatch space, but it has reached the pinnacle of performance and design with its latest Apple Watch Series 4. The Series 4 boasts the largest Apple Watch display yet, with a haptic-feedback-enabled Digital Crown. You can make calls, send messages, stream music or podcasts, and more with easy voice commands through Siri Shortcuts. The built-in GPS means you’ll never get lost, even on the wildest of workouts.

What makes the Apple Watch Series 4 really worth your time is its array of health- and fitness-focused features. The electrical heart sensor acts like an EKG on your wrist and allows for notifications for low, high, or irregular heart rhythms. Fall detection reacts when you take a spill, and enables a one-touch emergency SOS button to call for help.

On the fitness front, the waterproof Apple Watch Series 4 features automatic workout detection, with the ability to adapt between running, swimming, and more. You can also access advanced metrics like pace and cadence, and view up to five metrics at once, an especially useful training tool. The Series 4’s comprehensive activity tracker lets you put a personalized spin on your smartwatch, with monthly challenges, customized coaching, head-to-head competition, and more. After all, isn’t outdoing your friends what fitness is all about, anyway?

Brands like Fitbit, Fossil, and others have presented some commendable challengers, but the Apple Watch Series 4 remains the best smartwatch you can buy, in our opinion. Now just $360 for Amazon Prime Day, there’s no better time to snag this best-in-class smartwatch.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.